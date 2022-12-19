Male mason wasps use genital spines to deter predators, study finds insects





Kipling might have believed that the female of the species is deadlier than the male, but when it comes to mason wasps, the latter have plenty of weapons. Researchers in Japan have discovered that male wasps use sharp spines on their genitalia to resist being swallowed by predators. The team made their discovery by housing 17 tree frogs with 17 male mason wasps. While all the frogs attacked the wasps, just over a third ultimately rejected the insects. Male wasps have often been observed piercing the mouth or other parts of frogs with their genitalia while being attacked, the study authors said. published in the journal Current Biologyreports, adding that the insects also bit the frogs. When male wasps with their genitalia removed were presented to tree frogs, all the amphibians ate the insects, despite still being stung. The team wrote: Male genital spines therefore appear to play a role in preventing tree frogs from ingesting male wasps, adding that further work, finding the spines do not appear to be used during mating, supported the idea. However, Kipling may have been right. The team found that female mason wasps were less likely to be attacked by tree frogs and more likely to be rejected than males, suggesting that their defense in which their egg-depositing organ is used as a stinger that releases venom is also The best. But not all predators were deterred: both sexes were consumed by pond frogs, which the team noted had a higher tolerance for wasp stings. The researchers said the study highlighted the importance of male genitalia for defense against predators, adding that there had been only a few studies demonstrating such a function. Males of some clam species produce ultrasound by using their genitalia to jam the bat’s sonar, they said. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer bring you the top stories and their meaning, for free every weekday morning Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the First Edition every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. Prof Seirian Sumner of University College London, author of Infinite Forms: The Secret World of Wasps, said that while male wasps did not sting, they could use their genitalia for stings. Usually, she added, this felt like a pinching tickle, but it can be sharp enough to cause the wasp to break free from the human’s grasp. Sumner, who was not involved in the study, added that it was possible that male mason wasps used the approach to escape predators such as tree frogs, and evolved processing in their genitalia to do so. Males don’t have a venom sac and so there isn’t much room for evolution there, she said. But if a male can masquerade as a female that strikes pain at least at the first bite from a predator and this reduces his chance of being eaten, this can be solved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/19/male-mason-wasps-genital-spines-thwart-predators-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos