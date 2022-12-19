MONTREAL, Quebec Nearly 190 countries endorsed a sweeping United Nations agreement early Monday to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 and take a range of other measures against biodiversity loss, a crisis in under-the-radar growth that, if left unchecked, threatens the planets food and water supplies, as well as the existence of untold species around the world.

The agreement comes as biodiversity is declining worldwide at rates never seen before in human history. Researchers have predicted that a million plants and animals are at risk of extinction, many within decades. While many scientists and activists had pushed for even stronger measures, the agreement, which includes verification mechanisms that previous deals lacked, clearly signals a growing momentum around the issue.

This is a big moment for nature, Brian ODonnell, director of the Campaign for Nature, a coalition of conservation groups, said of the agreement. This is a degree of conservation that we have never seen attempted before.

Overall, the agreement sets out a set of 23 conservation objectives. The most prominent, known as 30×30, would put 30 percent of land and sea under protection. Currently, about 17 percent of the planet’s land and approximately 8 percent of its oceans are protected by activities such as fishing, agriculture, and industry.