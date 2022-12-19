International
COP15 Biodiversity Talks: Countries Enter 30×30 Conservation Plan
MONTREAL, Quebec Nearly 190 countries endorsed a sweeping United Nations agreement early Monday to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 and take a range of other measures against biodiversity loss, a crisis in under-the-radar growth that, if left unchecked, threatens the planets food and water supplies, as well as the existence of untold species around the world.
The agreement comes as biodiversity is declining worldwide at rates never seen before in human history. Researchers have predicted that a million plants and animals are at risk of extinction, many within decades. While many scientists and activists had pushed for even stronger measures, the agreement, which includes verification mechanisms that previous deals lacked, clearly signals a growing momentum around the issue.
This is a big moment for nature, Brian ODonnell, director of the Campaign for Nature, a coalition of conservation groups, said of the agreement. This is a degree of conservation that we have never seen attempted before.
Overall, the agreement sets out a set of 23 conservation objectives. The most prominent, known as 30×30, would put 30 percent of land and sea under protection. Currently, about 17 percent of the planet’s land and approximately 8 percent of its oceans are protected by activities such as fishing, agriculture, and industry.
While the United States sent a team to the talks, it can only participate from the sidelines because the country is only one of two in the world that is not a party to the Convention on Biological Diversity. Republicans, who are usually opposed to treaty membership, have blocked the United States from joining. The only other country that has not joined the treaty is the Holy See.
President Biden has signed an executive order that would protect 30 percent of the United States’ land and oceans, but efforts to uphold that goal are likely to face strong opposition when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives. Representatives in January.
Countries also agreed to manage the remaining 70 percent of the planet to avoid the loss of areas of high biodiversity value and to ensure that big businesses disclose the risks and biodiversity impacts of their operations.
Understand the latest news on climate change
Now, the question is whether the lofty goals of the accords will be realized.
A previous 10-year deal failed to fully meet a single global target, according to the body that oversees the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations treaty that underpins the old agreement and the new one reached here on Monday. But negotiators said they had learned from their mistakes and the new pact includes provisions to make targets measurable and monitor countries’ progress.
Now you can have a report card, said Basile van Havre, a Canadian who co-chaired the negotiations. Money, monitoring and targets would make the difference this time, he said.
While there are many causes of biodiversity loss, humans are behind each one. On land, the biggest driver is agriculture. In the sea, its overfishing. Other factors include hunting, mining, logging, climate change, pollution and invasive species.
The agreement aims to address these drivers. Goal 17, for example, commits to reducing the overall risk from pesticides and highly toxic chemicals by at least half, while also tackling runoff.
Conservation groups had pushed for stronger measures regarding extinctions and wildlife populations.
Anne Larigauderie, an ecologist and executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity, known as IPBES, regretted the omission but praised the overall agreement as ambitious and prudent.
It’s a compromise, but not a bad one, said Dr. Larigauderie.
Questions of how to balance the ambitions of the accords with countries’ ability to pay generated sharp disagreements at the talks, along with calls to create a new global biodiversity fund. China, which led the talks, and Canada, which hosted, worked to strike a delicate middle ground.
The European Union had called for stronger conservation targets. Indonesia wanted more freedom of action in how it used nature.
A large amount of the world’s biodiversity lives in the countries of the global south. But these nations often lack the substantial financial resources needed to restore ecosystems, reform harmful agricultural, aquaculture, fishing and forestry practices; and to conserve threatened species.
Developing countries pushed hard for more funding, with representatives of dozens of countries from Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia walking out of meetings on Wednesday in protest that they were not being heard.
The Democratic Republic of Congo expressed strong opposition and withheld final approval in the early hours of Monday morning. When the president continued the talks against Congolese objections, delegates from several African countries complained loudly.
The deal reached on Monday would roughly double overall biodiversity funding to $200 billion a year from all sources: governments, the private sector and philanthropy. It predicts up to $30 billion a year to flow to poor countries from rich countries. Financial commitments are not legally binding.
The representatives of the developing countries said that the money should not be seen as charity.
Joseph Onoja, a biologist who heads the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, noted that former colonial powers had enriched themselves by exploiting natural resources around the world. They came around and plundered our resources to develop, he said.
Now that developing countries are trying to use natural resources for their own growth, he said, they are being told they must conserve them in the name of global conservation.
Dr. Onoja, a conservation biologist, said he believed in protecting nature but wanted industrialized countries to be held accountable for past actions.
A study by the Paulson Institute, a research organization, found that reversing the decline in biodiversity by 2030 would require the closure a financial gap of about 700 billion dollars a year.
A major source of funding could come from redistributing the hundreds of billions or more a year currently spent on subsidies that damage nature, such as certain agricultural practices and fossil fuels. Goal 18 has the world reducing them by at least $500 billion a year by 2030.
Indigenous rights have been a point of discussion around the 30×30 idea. Some feared the move could cause communities to be displaced, while others defended the target as a means of securing indigenous land rights and called for an even higher percentage of land to be placed under protection.
Jennifer Corpuz, a representative of the International Indigenous Biodiversity Forum and managing director of policy at Nia Tero, a nonprofit group, celebrated the inclusion of indigenous rights language in the agreement. It’s innovative, she said.
Maisa Rojas Corradi, Chile’s environment minister and a climate scientist, said she didn’t realize the depth of the biodiversity crisis until a major intergovernmental report on the topic in 2019. Back home, she said, the plan hers is to bring other ministers on board. While acknowledging that agriculture issues are particularly complicated at the moment because of food security issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she said it was important to move forward.
We must understand that there will be no food on the planet without biodiversity.
