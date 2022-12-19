Biden meets with Ecuador’s president amid growing immigration crisis





WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden met with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Monday to discuss efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the United States as the White House faces increased pressure on its immigration policies. immigration. The Biden administration is being asked this week to repeal Title 42, a public health order first issued under former President Donald Trump that allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to quickly deport immigrants to Mexico or return them to their home countries. of origin to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in US detention facilities. Lifting the order, which was sought by a judge who said it was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated federal regulatory law, could lead to the release of thousands of asylum-seeking immigrants into border state communities and a greater flow of immigrants into the U.S. . Mexico border. Biden and Lasso sat next to each other in the Oval Office to begin their discussion. “Today we will continue to build on the progress we’ve made. Together we’ve made historic strides on migration,” Biden told reporters. Lasso said that he and Biden will affirm the democratic values ​​of freedom and respect for human rights. “We were the first country in Latin America to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine. We believe in multilateralism, we believe in the international rule of law, we believe that dialogue is the best formula to resolve disputes,” Lasso said. US lawmakers, both Republican and Democratic, on Sunday called on Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America’s southern border. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, appearing on the CBS News program “Face the Nation” on Sunday, urged Biden to seek an extension of Title 42. “The president has to find a way,” Manchin said. Lasso visited the White House after former US Senator Chris Dodd, who is Biden’s special adviser on the Americas, extended an invitation on behalf of the president during a recent visit to Ecuador. Lasso attended the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last summer after a number of top presidents decided to skip it and send delegations instead. The Biden administration has sought to address what it calls the “root causes” of immigration, including poor economic conditions and political instability. “We are clearly invested in the success of Ecuador, and the president of Ecuador, democratically elected as he is, is working hard to provide prosperity and security for his people,” said the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby on a call with reporters Friday. Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/biden-meet-ecuadors-president-amid-growing-immigration-controversy-2022-12-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos