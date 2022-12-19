Europe tries to stop exporting its emissions

The European Union last week reached a deal to tax imports based on their carbon emissions, moving a step closer to imposing a new border tariff that has drawn protests from major trading partners including the US, Russia and China.

It comes as European nations lament the Biden administration’s tax credits for American-produced clean energy as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In both cases, the climate crisis has become a means by which countries revive their industrial policies.

The tax, called the Carbon Cap Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), aims to address a domestic problem first. Currently, European companies in polluting sectors such as steel, cement and fertilizers receive a certain number of greenhouse gas allowances under the domestic emissions trading block system. But Europe is taking away these credits for free, forcing manufacturers to cut their emissions.

As Europe clamps down on polluters, there is a risk that it will simply start exporting its emissions. Companies could move production offshore to areas with less stringent climate regulations, while consumer goods made in Europe could become less competitive with cheap and dirty imports.

Indeed, this already seems to be happening. While European countries have reduced domestic pollution levels, the emissions embedded in their imports have increased, according to a memo from the European Parliament. Imported goods and services now account for more than 20 percent of EU CO 2 emissions.

Given the self-imposed cost of going green, CBAM explicitly aims to make European manufacturers more competitive with foreign manufacturers. Europe says this is right. In accordance with World Trade Organization Rules it’s not discriminating against any particular country, just leveling the playing field.

But it means major trading partners like the US will now face a huge carbon bill when they dock in the ports of Rotterdam or Antwerp. The European Parliament’s proposed inclusion of chemicals and plastics as a taxable sector has particularly angered the US industry, which sends billions of dollars in petrochemicals to the EU every year.

The US has tried to discourage CBAM. Climate envoy John Kerry warned Europe not to go ahead with the border tax. saying last year that the United States has strong feelings about not having excessive regulation. Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) have argued for greater EU-US cooperation in crafting carbon cap taxes. In one Wall Street Journal op-ed Last week, Cramer argued for an alliance of developed countries on climate and trade policies.

VERY OFFICIAL IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES also oppose the CBAM scheme. Countries that are still industrializing tend to have more carbon-intensive production that depends more on coal. This creates a global bias: rich countries such as the US, Japan and the UK are net importers of carbon. China is far away the main exporter of carbon , followed by Russia, India and South Africa. Smaller countries like Mozambique, where aluminum and steel exports are a large part of GDP, could be particularly shaken by the new import tariffs.

Given this trade balance, CBAM is likely to exacerbate global inequality by giving richer countries a competitive advantage and hindering the growth of export sectors in emerging markets. or survey from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center attempted to quantify the damage. The researchers found that if CBAM is expanded from the core sectors in the current pilot phase to include all goods and services, as European officials plan, it could reduce total exports from Ukraine and India to the EU by up to 39 percent and 22 percent, respectively. . Even under the current, industry-specific CBAM proposal, the model reveals that exports from Ukraine to Europe will fall by more than 10 percent.

Kevin Gallagher, a professor of global development who directs the center, said he ultimately supports carbon taxes with border fees because they create good long-term incentives to raise green standards.

But they’re also unfunded mandates for countries that didn’t cause the problem in the first place, he said OUTLOOK. Western countries, their development banks and the IMF have gone out of their way for decades to ensure that developing countries specialize in fossil fuel export sectors and simply cutting the cord is unfair and will promote instability.

Solutions have been proposed. But the EU rejected proposals to waive the taxes for developing countries, arguing they would breach WTO rules and could encourage offshore emissions. Climate diplomacy expert Faten Aggad questioned this claim in a Twitter thread on the implications of CBAMs for Africa.

Some advocacy groups suggest using revenue from the toll to sponsor sustainable development, although this will likely have to be negotiated after the CBAM is adopted, because EU law prohibits earmarking revenue for this type of new instrument.

Not everyone agrees. I am not a supporter of let’s use the CBAM proceeds for climate finance, Aggad wrote. The effect is that marriage does not stimulate industrial development and has a large impact on the economy in return for ODA [official development assistance]. It is a matter of structural transformation versus the ODA approach.

BORDER FEE RULES ARE COMING as Europe tries to revive its industrial policy. CBAM has been in the works since 2019, as part of the wider European policy package for a continent-wide green deal.

But in recent months, European officials have weighed in on the United States’ efforts to make its clean energy companies more competitive with subsidies through President Biden’s IRA climate and employment legislation.

There is a risk that IRA could lead to unfair competition, close markets and fragment the same critical supply chains that have already been tested by COVID-19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. speaking earlier this month that criticized Buy American IRAs and manufacturing subsidies that could lead to a subsidy race.

Von der Leyen called for easing Europe’s tightening state aid rules, in a departure from neoliberal orthodoxy that signals more green spending but could also trigger a transatlantic trade war. Without greater coordination, the US and Europe opposing economic nationalisms are likely to hurt developing world exporters.

Europe is already seeking bilateral agreements with the US to mitigate the impacts the IRA will have on European manufacturers, said Pierre Leturcq, a policy expert at the French think tank Institut Jacques Delors. OUTLOOK. Yes, we shouldn’t be trade purists, but at the same time, provoking a subsidy race can only benefit the richest countries in the world. The US would be the natural winner of such a race. China too. The EU is right behind. But then, how will developing countries and poorer regions compete?