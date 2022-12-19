International
Argentina v France: How the world reacted to the ‘greatest final ever’
CNN
–
This World Cup final was a game that seemed to defy understanding, convention and any attempt to describe it.
How could anyone catch the sound in the stadium when Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy? Or the composure with which Kylian Mbapp scored a penalty to equalize in extra time?
It was as if the world seemed to be settling down in an attempt to sum it all up in simply the greatest finale ever.
The best World Cup final ever, Usain Bolt posted on Twitter alongside photos of him wearing an Argentina shirt at the Lusail Stadium.
They were out of breath here. It was just an incredible final. It was a pleasure to be here. I’ve never seen anything like it and I don’t think I’ll ever see anything like it again. It was surprising, former England international Alan Shearer told the BBC.
Messi’s penalty and Di Mara’s first-half goal looked to have settled the tie in normal time, but Mbapp scored twice late on, one from the penalty spot in as many minutes to draw France level and force extra time.
With both sides feeling the effects of the thrilling finale, Messi looked to have scored a 108th-minute winner in what would have been a Hollywood ending.
Oh my god, the #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a wonderful, evil curse. I really like, make it stop, actor Ryan Reynolds posted on Twitter just after Messi’s goal made it 3-2 to Argentina in extra time.
But Mbapp, again responded with the equalizing goal from the spot to take the match to penalties.
Okay, if I’m having a heart attack, its because I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup, Serena Williams posted on Twitter.
What a game man. If anyone still doesn’t think this is the best sport ever, former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas does posted on Twitter as players lined up to take penalties.
Frances Kingsley Coman saw his spot-kick saved by Emiliano Martnez, who was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament, and Aurlien Tchouamni had his effort converted before Gonzalo Montiel secured Argentina’s third World Cup title World and the first since 1986.
Telemundo commentator Andrs Cantor simply repeated: Argentina es campen del mundo Argentina is the champion of the world as he called the winning moment, hugging his co-commentator Claudio Borghi, his voice cracking with emotion.
Photos showed the streets of Buenos Aires awash in blue and white as people poured out to celebrate.
Argentina president Alberto Fernndez tweeted: Thank you to the players and coaching staff. They are the example that we should not give up. That we have great people and a great future.
Even Brazil The Albiceleste great rival, sent congratulations.
Happy with the victory of the Argentine neighbors. Great game from Messi, who deserved it, and Di Maria. Congratulations to the players, staff of Argentina and my friend @alferdez, President of Brazil Lula da Silva posted on Twitter alongside an Argentine flag emoji.
Former England striker Michael Owen posted on Twitter: Congratulations Argentina. Incredible game. Arguably the best finale ever? Messi caps off an incredible career but spared Mbappe a thought, a hat trick in a World Cup final but goes home empty-handed.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who had traveled to Qatar for the final, posted on Twitter: Les Bleus made us dream.
He appeared on the pitch afterwards and comforted Mbappé as the 23-year-old watched blankly into the night.
Prime Minister Frances Lisabeth Borne too posted on Twitter, saying: Thank you Les Bleus! We’ve rocked with you all, just to the end. Thank you for this journey, thank you for making us dream, thank you for this incredible game.
|
