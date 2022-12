French star announces international retirement RT Sport News

Striker Karim Benzema has left the French national team following their defeat to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final on Sunday. The Real Madrid forward was named as part of Didier Deschamps’ original 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament but had to withdraw with a thigh injury just days before the FIFA spectacle began. There were rumors that Benzema could return for France’s final against Argentina, but those claims turned out to be false. Considering his age and the fact that France won’t play another major competition until 2024, Benzema took to social media less than 24 hours after the defeat to take time out from his France career on his birthday the 35th. “I made the necessary trials and errors to be where I am today and I’m proud of that. I have written my story and ours is ending.” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself with a raised fist in the colors of France. Benzema leaves the French national team with 97 caps that saw him score 37 goals, making him his country’s fifth all-time top goalscorer. He first represented France at U16 level and then progressed to the senior team as a 19-year-old making his debut against Austria in March 2007. After a quiet performance at Euro 2008, he was rejected by Raymond Domenech for the 2010 World Cup, but was selected by Laurent Blanc for Euro 2012, where France were beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Spain. France went out at the same stage of the 2014 World Cup in what turned out to be Benzema’s last appearance at the tournament for some time.











Deschamps had selected him for the competition in Brazil, but the French FA later banned Benzema for his alleged involvement in a sex tape blackmail plot involving former team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, for which he was found guilty in November 2021. The judge gave Benzema a one-year suspended sentence and fined him 75,000 euros ($80,000) for his role in the scandal. Before that, Benzema had returned to the French ranks for the first time in five years under Deschamps for a Euro 2020 campaign ended by another penalty shootout loss to Switzerland in the last 16. Benzema had hoped to have one last shot at the World Cup after being crowned Ballon d’Or winner in October. Now, however, Benzema will focus solely on Real Madrid, where he has enjoyed much more success with five Champions League titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/568526-karim-benzema-france-retirement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos