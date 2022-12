IU wins Spirit of Innovation award at international supercomputing conference

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—A team of international networking experts from IU were recognized for their work as part of last month’s 2022 International Conference on High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analytics, or SC22. TransPAC, part of the International Networks portfolio at Indiana University, was one of 17 contributors to receive the SCinet Spirit of Innovation Award at SC22. SCinet is the high-capacity supercomputing conference network. Designed, built and managed by expert volunteers from industry, academia and government, SCinet becomes the most powerful network in the world for its short existence every year as part of the SC conference. Brenna Meade, shown here describing the project to Luke Fowler of IU’s Global Network Operations Center during the SC22 conference, helped create a network architecture that allowed nearly 600 gigabits per second of traffic to flow from Japan to the showroom in Dallas. “Scientific collaboration and innovation are at the heart of the TransPAC project, so it is an honor to be recognized for our work in this area by SCinet,” said Jim Williams, director of International Networks at IU and co-principal investigator for the TransPAC award. “Whenever we can work with scientists to maximize advanced networks for the benefit of their research, our team is there.” TransPAC is a National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded collaboration—managed by IU for the past 20+ years—that supports high-speed networks and their use for collaborative data sharing in science and research. In addition to supporting high-speed trans-oceanic circuits, the TransPAC team supports working directly with end users to improve their data transfers, international network testbeds and the use of advanced network technologies. We would like to thank our international and domestic partners for their tremendous support for this research exhibition. It illustrates the effectiveness of collaboration within the research and education community to support science. Brenna Meade Brenna Meade, a TransPAC engineer and SCinet WAN 2022 chair, worked with engineers from the APOnet collaboration to design and implement an international network architecture that allowed nearly 600 gigabits per second of traffic to flow from Japan to the Dallas show floor. This collaboration required six months of planning, including the configuration and use of local network resources provided by Pacific Wave, Internet2 and Verizon, as well as equipment donated by Ciena and Cisco, to complete the connection. “We would like to thank our international and domestic partners for their tremendous support of this research exhibition,” said Meade. “It illustrates the effectiveness of collaboration within the research and education community to support science.” “The winners of the 2022 SCinet Spirit of Innovation Award have embraced a spirit of collaboration and cooperation that showcases the best that can be offered in demonstrating, implementing and operating cutting-edge solutions to challenging problems,” said Matt Zekauskas, Chairman of SCinet. “This collaboration is truly special for SCinet, and we are all encouraged and appreciate their efforts to showcase partnership and innovation.”

