Benzema hints at an international retirement on social media





PARIS (AP) France forward Karim Benzema indicated he is retiring from international duty in a social media post Monday, a day after the team lost the World Cup final without him. After winning the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player to crown his incredible rise, Benzema dreams of winning the World Cup ended before the Qatar tour when he tore his left hamstring in training with Les Bleus. I made the necessary trials and errors to be where I am today and I am proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending, Benzema has written on his 35th birthday, in a post accompanied by a photo of himself in a France shirt. The Real Madrid striker was France’s top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but did not play in the country’s 2018 World Cup-winning side because he was still banned from the national team for his alleged role in a match-fixing scandal. sex tape with then French friend Mathieu. Valbuena. The fallout from that scandal led to a dramatic fall from grace for Benzema. He faced a nationwide flood of harshness and harsh criticism, including at the political level. This led to a lengthy ban from the national team from October 2015 until he was recalled by Deschamps in May last year. With his relationship with Deschamps repaired, Benzema scored freely for France with 10 goals in 16 games after his return to take his total to 37, and he formed a formidable partnership with Kylian Mbappe. His most impressive performance came in last seasons Champions League as he led Madrid to their fifth title in Europe’s top competition with 15 goals. He has moved up to second place on Madrid’s all-time scoring list with 329 goals. At last years European Championship, Benzema looked sharp and was France’s top scorer with four goals. Olivier Giroud started for France in place of Benzema at the World Cup in Qatar and finished the tournament with four goals, but he was substituted before half-time in Sunday’s final with Argentina leading 2-0. France fought back to make it 2-2 after 90 minutes and 3-3 after extra time before Argentina won a penalty to seal one of the most thrilling finals in World Cup history. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/3122601f496ff885d790598bdf88912d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos