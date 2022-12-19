International
Messi and Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup finish
DOHA, Qatar (AP) When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world.
It could pay for the World Cup. And the best players in the world. And it can bring it all together in a seamless package and present it to a global audience of millions.
The power of money was on full display in the Qatari city of Lusail on Sunday as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties. to become world champion for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career.
One of the most thrilling finals in the tournament’s 92-year history ended 3-3 in extra time, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbapp completing a hat-trick.
The game was completely crazy, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said afterwards. I know it’s just a football game, a World Cup, and we don’t have to think any further, but in Argentina, football is not just football. We should celebrate.
In the end, it wasn’t a bad return for Qatar, which spent around $200 billion on hosting soccer’s most prestigious event.
Hundreds of millions more have been paid to take superstars Messi and Mbapp to Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.
And here, on the biggest sporting stage of all, was the perfect finale as far as the oil and gas-rich Emirate was concerned.
On a makeshift stage in the middle of the pitch, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, presented Messi with a ceremonial Qatar robe to wear over his Argentina shirt for the traditional World Cup trophy lift.
Messi was beaming with pride as he gently kissed the solid gold cup. But it is undoubtedly the host country that can consider itself the biggest winner after a tournament that appeared to demonstrate the effectiveness of so-called sports washing.
After widespread criticism about its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers leading up to the event, the focus shifted to football as the tournament progressed. Until Sunday’s final, the narrative was fixated on Messi’s mission to emulate Argentine great Diego Maradona by leading his country to a World Cup title.
The subplot was France attempting to become the first team to win the trophy back-to-back since Brazil and Pele in 1958 and 62.
It was always inevitable that the conversation would increasingly turn to football once the tournament began, but questions of human rights have never gone away and will continue to be raised long after the tournament, said Steve Cockburn, head of economic justice. and social at Amnesty International. Associated Press.
Amnesty says thousands of migrant workers have died suddenly and unexpectedly in Qatar over the past decade.
Last month Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said between 400 and 500 had died during the build-up to the tournament. The committee later said it was referring to work-related deaths from 2014-2020, not specifically to the World Cup.
Soccer’s governing body FIFA is under pressure to respond to a proposed compensation fund for those affected and the concept of a center for migrant workers to be set up in Doha.
Progress on both of these issues remains unclear.
Qatar wants to be a hub for global sporting and cultural events, so it should know that scrutiny will continue, Cockburn said. Hosting the World Cup has brought far more attention to the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar and the rest of the Gulf than would otherwise have been the case, as well as the accountability of sports bodies such as FIFA.
Concerns were also raised about the safety and well-being of fans from the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the tournament because homosexuality is a criminal offense in Qatar.
The captains of seven European nations, including England and Germany, planned to wear colorful One Love armbands to promote inclusion and diversity. But they eventually backed down when FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to the players involved, saying it was a breach of its regulations.
It is unclear whether this decision was made under pressure from the Qatari government, but it added to the sense that the conservative Muslim country was hosting the World Cup on its own terms.
There was also a sudden ban on the sale of beer in stadiums two days before the opening match, which was a twist on the deal made by Qatar to secure the tournament.
The term sports washing is widely used in relation to countries or organizations that try to use sports to repair reputational damage.
And the World Cup diverted attention from off-field matters by producing some remarkable stories on it.
Saudi Arabia caused arguably the biggest upset in the tournament’s 92-year history by beating Argentina in the first match of the group stage.
Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-finals and caused an outpouring of pride throughout the Arab world.
For me, football makes people dream and children in particular, said Morocco coach Walid Regragui. In Morocco and Africa, we have kept those dreams alive.
Perhaps predictably, FIFA president Gianni Infantino described it as the best World Cup ever.
However, he is not the only one who talks about it in positive terms.
Qatar has won a lot of friends because of the World Cup and the way it has been treated, said David Dein, England’s international chairman who competed in the 2018 and 22 World Cups.
He attended more than 50 matches during the tournament and believes the experience will inspire real change in Qatar.
They have been very open-minded about it, he added. I think Qatar will benefit from this going forward. I hope so. This should be a legacy for them.
Of course it’s easy to see the immediate benefit.
The Qatari will forever be associated with Messi as he finally won the World Cup and further strengthened his case to be considered the greatest player of all time.
It took so long, but here it is, Messi said. Obviously, I wanted to end my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more.
At 35, Messi was the story of what is likely to be his last World Cup, and the narrative grew more compelling with each win, each goal and each assist that provided the brilliance he produced with more regularity over the years. his peak.
That the final came down to a personal duel between him and PSG team-mate Mbapp added another thread to a fascinating contest.
Mbapp is the natural heir to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s next superstar and he scored the first hat-trick in a World Cup final in 56 years.
He was also the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals, ensuring another big investment from Qatar was on the podium to collect a trophy in the end.
But the lasting image of a World Cup was one of the world’s greatest players, in traditional Qatari garb, lifting the biggest sporting prize of all.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
