United Nations conference reaches historic biodiversity agreement

Negotiators in MONTREAL (AP) reached a landmark agreement at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most important effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical funding to save biodiversity in the developing world.

The global framework comes on the day the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, or COP15, ends in Montreal. China, which holds the presidency at the conference, released a new draft on Sunday that gave the sometimes contentious talks much-needed momentum.

“We have a package in our hands that I think can guide us as we all work together to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity and put biodiversity on the road to recovery for the benefit of all people in the world,” said Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu. delegates before the package was approved to thunderous applause just before dawn. “We can be really proud.”

The most important part of the agreement is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030, known as 30 by 30. Currently, 17% of land areas and 10% of marine areas are protected.

The deal also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to remove or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for nature. As part of the funding package, the framework calls for increasing to at least $20 billion a year by 2025 the money going to poor countries. That number will grow to $30 billion annually by 2030.

The funding came up late in the talks and risked derailing a deal. Several African countries held up the final agreement for nearly nine hours. They wanted the creation of a new biodiversity fund, but agreed to create one within the pre-existing Global Environment Facility.

“Creating a fund under the GEF is the best way to get something immediate and efficient,” said Christophe Bchu, France’s minister for Ecological Transition, who led his delegation, adding that an entirely new fund would it had taken several years to create and deprive developing countries. immediate cash for biodiversity.

Then, as the deal was about to be approved, Congo stood up and said it opposed the deal because it didn’t create that special biodiversity fund to provide developing countries with $100 billion by 2030.

Huang brushed aside the opposition and the documents making up the framework were approved. The convention’s legal expert ruled that Congo never formally objected to the document. Several other African countries, including Cameroon and Uganda, sided with Congo to no avail and said they would file a complaint.

“Many of us wanted more in the text and more ambition, but we got an ambitious package,” said Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault. “We’re 30-30. Six months ago, who would have thought we could have 30-30 in Montreal? We have an agreement to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity, to work on restoration, to reduce the use of pesticides. This is tremendous progress.”

France’s Bchu called it a “historic agreement.”

“It is not a small job. It is an agreement with very precise and quantitative targets for pesticides, for reducing species loss, for eliminating bad subsidies,” he said. “We double the finances for biodiversity until 2025 and triple in 2030”.

Ministers and government officials from about 190 countries have largely agreed that protecting biodiversity should be a priority, with many comparing those efforts to climate talks that ended last month in Egypt.

Climate change coupled with habitat loss, pollution and development has hit the world’s biodiversity, with one estimate in 2019 warning that a million plant and animal species face extinction within decades, a rate of loss 1,000 times greater than expected. Humans use about 50,000 wild species routinely, and 1 in 5 people of the world’s 8 billion people depend on these species for food and income, the report said.

But they struggled for nearly two weeks to agree what that protection looks like and who will pay for it.

Financing has been among the most contentious issues, with delegates from 70 African, South American and Asian countries walking out of negotiations on Wednesday. They returned a few hours later.

Brazil, speaking for developing countries during the week, said in a statement that a new financing mechanism dedicated to biodiversity should be created and that developed countries provide $100 billion a year in financial grants to developing economies by 2030.

“All the elements are there for a balance of discontent which is the secret to reaching agreement in UN bodies,” Pierre du Plessis, a Namibian negotiator who is helping coordinate the African group, told The Associated Press before the vote. “Everybody got a little bit of what they wanted, not necessarily all they wanted.”

There were supporters of the framework who said it failed in several areas.

The Wildlife Conservation Society and other environmental groups were concerned that the agreement pushes back until 2050 a goal to prevent species extinction, preserve the integrity of ecosystems and maintain genetic diversity within populations. They fear that the timeline is not ambitious enough.

Some advocates also wanted tougher language about the subsidies that make food and fuel so cheap in many parts of the world. The document only calls for identifying subsidies by 2025 that can be reformed or phased out and working to reduce them by 2030.

“The new text is a mixed bag,” said Andrew Deutz, director of global policy, institutions and conservation finance for The Nature Conservancy. “It contains some strong signals on finance and biodiversity, but fails to progress beyond the targets of 10 years ago in terms of addressing the drivers of biodiversity loss in productive sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure and thus still risks being completely transformative.”