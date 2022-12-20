International
EU agrees to world’s largest carbon cap tax
London
CNN
–
European Union governments have reached an agreement on the world’s first major carbon cap taxesas part of a review of the main block carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon neutral until 2050.
The EU ministers have finished the details of Carbon Limit Regulation Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a tentative agreement earlier in the week.
The historic measure adds a pollution price to some imports into the European Union. Carbon-intensive industries within the bloc must comply with strict emissions standards, and the tax is designed to ensure those businesses are not undermined by competitors in countries with weaker rules.
The measure will first apply to iron and steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity generation and hydrogen before being extended to other commodities.
It also disincentivizes EU companies from moving production to more tolerant countries, something EU lawmakers refer to as carbon leakage.
Under the new mechanism, companies will have to buy certificates to cover emissions generated by the production of goods imported into the European Union based on calculations linked to the EU carbon price.
Mohammad Chahim, a Dutch socialist politician who has led negotiations on the law for the European Parliament, said in a statement that the measure would be a crucial pillar of European climate policies.
It is one of the only mechanisms we have to encourage our trading partners to decarbonize their manufacturing industry, he added.
But the plan has faced resistance from countries including the United States and South Africa, which are concerned about the impact border carbon taxes could have on their producers.
There are a lot of concerns coming from our side about how this will affect us and our trade relationship, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at a briefing in Washington last week, according to Financial Times.
The European Union and the United States have already opposed President Joe Biden’s $370 billion climate plan under the Inflation Reduction Act, which EU officials say will hurt European companies that sell to the US market.
In a response to the challenge posed by the Inflation Reduction Act, the latest EU deal makes more money available for the development of clean energy technologies in Europe.
The EU’s carbon measure could lead to a rapid deindustrialisation of African countries that export to the European Union, warned Faten Aggad, a senior adviser on climate diplomacy at the African Climate Foundation.
Another risk is that clean energy capacity in poorer countries will simply shift to the production of exported goods, while industry aimed at local consumption relies on dirty fuels. Disappointed said on Twitter. She added that proving carbon emissions in producing countries remains a challenge.
The carbon border tax is part of a wider deal agreed on Sunday that reforms the EU’s carbon market to cut its emissions by 62% by 2030 compared to 2005.
The EU’s carbon market, known as the Emissions Trading System (ETS), already limits greenhouse gas emissions from more than 11,000 energy and manufacturing plants, as well as all intra-EU flights, covering about 500 airlines.
Companies receive or buy permits or emission allowances, which can then be traded. ETS, which on Sunday extended to TRANSPORTATIONit is key to the European Union’s drive to become the world’s first carbon-free continent.
Under the latest reforms, the amount of free emission allowances will be phased out between 2026 and 2034. The Carbon Cap Adjustment Mechanism will be introduced at the same time, thereby protecting domestic firms from being undercut by competitors. foreigner
After nearly 30 hours of talks, negotiators also agreed to launch a new carbon market for heating and transport fuels starting in 2027, with the option to delay it by a year if energy prices remain at current high levels.
This agreement will make a major contribution to the fight against climate change at low cost, Peter Liese, chief negotiator for the European Parliament, said in a statement. The deal will provide a clear signal to European industry that it pays to invest in green technologies, Liese added.
The European Parliament and the European Council will have to formally approve the deal before it enters into force in 2026.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/19/energy/eu-carbon-border-tax/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Common Diet Supplements Doesn’t Help Lower Cholesterol: Study
- EU agrees to world’s largest carbon cap tax
- Aubrey Plaza looks stunning in a gray dress with a plunging neckline as she shoots a scene for Megalopolis
- United Nations conference reaches historic biodiversity agreement
- Turkey aims to develop long-range ballistic missile, says Erdogan – Middle East Monitor
- How Glass Onion Sneaked In A Surprise Knives Out Actor Cameo
- More than 1 million chickens infected with bird flu in Washington county
- UK plans to legally deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, judges rule – POLITICO
- Ohio State Football is targeting a tight transfer portal with Big Ten experience
- Donald Trump trading cards lose value
- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to meet Wang Yi in Beijing
- Bollywood roundup: Nikki Tamboli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Tiwari, and more…