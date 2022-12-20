EU agrees to world’s largest carbon cap tax



London

CNN

–



European Union governments have reached an agreement on the world’s first major carbon cap taxesas part of a review of the main block carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon neutral until 2050.

The EU ministers have finished the details of Carbon Limit Regulation Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a tentative agreement earlier in the week.

The historic measure adds a pollution price to some imports into the European Union. Carbon-intensive industries within the bloc must comply with strict emissions standards, and the tax is designed to ensure those businesses are not undermined by competitors in countries with weaker rules.

The measure will first apply to iron and steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity generation and hydrogen before being extended to other commodities.

It also disincentivizes EU companies from moving production to more tolerant countries, something EU lawmakers refer to as carbon leakage.

Under the new mechanism, companies will have to buy certificates to cover emissions generated by the production of goods imported into the European Union based on calculations linked to the EU carbon price.

Mohammad Chahim, a Dutch socialist politician who has led negotiations on the law for the European Parliament, said in a statement that the measure would be a crucial pillar of European climate policies.

It is one of the only mechanisms we have to encourage our trading partners to decarbonize their manufacturing industry, he added.

But the plan has faced resistance from countries including the United States and South Africa, which are concerned about the impact border carbon taxes could have on their producers.

There are a lot of concerns coming from our side about how this will affect us and our trade relationship, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said at a briefing in Washington last week, according to Financial Times.

The European Union and the United States have already opposed President Joe Biden’s $370 billion climate plan under the Inflation Reduction Act, which EU officials say will hurt European companies that sell to the US market.

In a response to the challenge posed by the Inflation Reduction Act, the latest EU deal makes more money available for the development of clean energy technologies in Europe.

The EU’s carbon measure could lead to a rapid deindustrialisation of African countries that export to the European Union, warned Faten Aggad, a senior adviser on climate diplomacy at the African Climate Foundation.

Another risk is that clean energy capacity in poorer countries will simply shift to the production of exported goods, while industry aimed at local consumption relies on dirty fuels. Disappointed said on Twitter. She added that proving carbon emissions in producing countries remains a challenge.

The carbon border tax is part of a wider deal agreed on Sunday that reforms the EU’s carbon market to cut its emissions by 62% by 2030 compared to 2005.

The EU’s carbon market, known as the Emissions Trading System (ETS), already limits greenhouse gas emissions from more than 11,000 energy and manufacturing plants, as well as all intra-EU flights, covering about 500 airlines.

Companies receive or buy permits or emission allowances, which can then be traded. ETS, which on Sunday extended to TRANSPORTATIONit is key to the European Union’s drive to become the world’s first carbon-free continent.

Under the latest reforms, the amount of free emission allowances will be phased out between 2026 and 2034. The Carbon Cap Adjustment Mechanism will be introduced at the same time, thereby protecting domestic firms from being undercut by competitors. foreigner

After nearly 30 hours of talks, negotiators also agreed to launch a new carbon market for heating and transport fuels starting in 2027, with the option to delay it by a year if energy prices remain at current high levels.

This agreement will make a major contribution to the fight against climate change at low cost, Peter Liese, chief negotiator for the European Parliament, said in a statement. The deal will provide a clear signal to European industry that it pays to invest in green technologies, Liese added.

The European Parliament and the European Council will have to formally approve the deal before it enters into force in 2026.