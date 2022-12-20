King Charles III Banknote Patterns Revealed by Bank of England | Bank of England





Designs for banknotes featuring the image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Bank of England, with plans to enter circulation from mid-2024. Announcing the design for the first time in the run-up to the coronation in May, the UK central bank said the portrait of the monarchs would appear on existing designs of all four of its polymer notes currently in circulation, the 5, 10, 20 and 50. The image of the kings will appear on the front of the notes, as well as on the clear security window on the notes, which are made of polymer plastic. Notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will also continue to remain legal tender, allowing the public to continue using them as usual. Threadneedle Street said the plans were made in line with instructions from the royal family to minimize the environmental and financial impact of the changeover by only printing new notes to replace worn notes and to meet any general increase in demand for the currency. This means notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III will circulate together, he said. King Charles III 10 Banknote. Photo: Bank of England King Charles will become only the second monarch in British history to appear on a banknote. Although paper money has been produced by the Bank of England since the late 1600s, a likeness of the reigning monarch first appeared in 1960, when the first note featuring Queen Elizabeth II was introduced for everyday use. However, coins have featured the monarch for centuries. The Queens head also appears on $20 bills in Canada, coins in New Zealand and several other Commonwealth countries. The use of physical currency has steadily declined in recent years amid the rise of card and contactless payments. However, more than 4.7 billion Bank of England notes featuring the Queen remain in circulation, worth around 82 billion. King Charles III 20 Banknote. Photo: Bank of England It follows the phasing out of paper notes and the introduction of those printed on polymer, a thin and flexible plastic material since the introduction of the 5 note with Winston Churchill on the back in 2016. Register at Business today Get ready for the workday, we’ll tell you all the business news and analysis you need every morning Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. Although the note designs unveiled by the Bank will feature a new portrait of the monarch, the reverse will remain unchanged, with author Jane Austen on the 10 notes, artist JMW Turner on the 20 and computer scientist Alan Turing on the 50 notes. Safety features, including holograms and plastic windows, will also remain unchanged. The release of the note will be one of the most prominent changes to royal symbols since the Queen’s death in September; alongside new coins, stamps and the Kings’ CR monogram to be used on state documents and post boxes. Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank, said: I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes, which will bear a portrait of King Charles III. This is a significant moment, as the king is only the second monarch to appear on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes once they start to go into circulation in 2024.

