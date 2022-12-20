20,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Newham Trading Standards hit Newham Council operations





Newham Councils Trading Standards teamed up with specialist sniffer dogs from Wagtails to track down and seize £20,000 worth of illegal tobacco.

The operation, which took place last month, resulted in 10,360 cigarettes being taken off the streets, as well as 2.9kg of hand-rolled tobacco and other non-compliant or illegal products, which had a value of £20,000.00 . General transportation included: 10,360 illegal cigarettes were removed from the street

2.9 kg of illegal tobacco was removed

25 kg of illegal shisha tobacco was taken away

4.8 kg of illegal chewing tobacco were removed

0.27 kg of illegal tobacco pouches were removed The illegal hoarding of tobacco was discovered when officers visited a retail premises in Newham as part of a joint operation with Wagtails – specialist sniffer dogs. During the operation, a total of 16 businesses were visited, of which five were found to have illegal and unsuitable products. Much of the tobacco was unpaid and suspected of being smuggled into the country. Some were believed to be counterfeits of popular brands, which are likely to contain harmful substances and may not self-extinguish. Councilor Carleene Lee-Phakoe, Cabinet Member for Crime and Community Safety said: “Illegal and illicit tobacco products are dangerous and pose an immediate threat to the health and well-being of our residents. Through our Trading Standards operations, we will take swift, decisive and direct action to remove these harmful substances. “Illegal and illicit products often do not include accurate health warnings, photographs or appropriate labeling information. Illegal cigarettes often appear in colorful packaging as opposed to standardized legal packaging that only uses a specific deep green color. “Far from being a victimless crime, the illegal tobacco trade provides affordable access for children and young people, makes it harder for people to quit as the product is cheaper and affects the trade of legitimate sellers. “As a result of the cost of living crisis, some businesses are going to extreme lengths, taking the easy option, trying to supply illegal products to maximize profits. Again, this is a fantastic result from our Trading Standards service.” The strike was part of Operation CeCe, a national campaign which focuses on joint working between National Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs. The investigations continue and the seized products will be fully evaluated within the framework of the investigations for the exact determination of the criminal offenses that have been committed. Anyone prosecuted and convicted of involvement in the sale or supply of illegal tobacco can face penalties including up to 10 years in prison and an unlimited fine. If you have information about the sale of illegal tobacco in Newham, please report it via the Citizens Advice Consumer Advice line on 0808 223 1133 or report it on this website confidentially, anonymously. Alternatively, you can also report information through the London Trading Standards consumer crime tool (https://www.londontradingstandards.org.uk/report-consumer-crime/). You can report information related to people dealing in fake, illegal, unsafe products or selling products that are age-restricted to children.

