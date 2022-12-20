FIFA mostly wins big but loses confidence in Qatar World Cup

Even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it the best World Cup ever in Qatar.

There was a clear vested interest in declaring success of a tournament that has been politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was chosen as host by a previous FIFA leadership widely tainted by corruption allegations .

FIFA’s primary role is to oversee world football rules and ensure that World Cups are played on schedule: Goal achieved, billions of dollars earned right.

As always with world sports’ most vibrant governing body, there was plenty going on.

IN THE FIELD

When the matches begin, the focus shifts to the pitch, and FIFA got it right early on day three, when Messi and Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a shock for the ages.

A day later, Germany lost to Japan and then Brazil delighted the world in the first game against Serbia. Morocco took the baton and was the first African or Arab nation to still play in the final weekend of the World Cup.

The games were consistently compelling if not the best quality. These were not old Spain or Holland teams, not even Brazil at the time of their quarter-final appearance.

The drama rose with simultaneous group stage games that saw Japan, South Korea and Croatia through to the round of 16 and sent Germany and Belgium home.

All continents fielded teams in the knockout rounds, leaving Infantino to reiterate his claim that football is becoming truly global for the first time.

When the final was a true classic on Sunday, Argentina won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, it left everyone but France feeling like they had won.

POLITICS

It was a more political World Cup. Before a game was played, Qatar came under scrutiny for its human rights record, employment practices and a years-long boycott by neighboring countries in which FIFA pushed for the Gulf region to share the tournament .

In the final weeks of preparation, Qatar pushed more confidently against its critics in a process that FIFA joined as teams and media arrived on the ground.

The infamous Infantino I feel gay I feel a migrant worker speech on November 19 hit many of the host countries talking about Western hypocrisy and racism.

FIFA privately gave assurances to European teams about captains wearing anti-discrimination armbands ; for fans about wearing rainbow symbols ; to World Cup sponsor AB InBev for selling Budweiser beer with alcohol in the stadiums that started to collapse. The bonds of trust were severely strained.

There is talk before the tournament of being open to supporting a compensation fund and the best sources for migrant workers in Qatar were largely closed.

The World Cup in Qatar was a state project and it was clear who was in charge.

When European MPs came to the games wearing the One Love ribbon, Middle Eastern officials began wearing a Palestinian ribbon.

When an Italian occupier displayed messages from European activists, days later a Tunisian did the same with a Palestinian flag.

During the tour, basic operational details were difficult to obtain and most requests were ignored. Routine briefings and press conferences at past World Cups, including Russia in 2018, did not take place.

A guiding principle seemed to be never complain, never explain about the World Cup organizers.

FANS

The FIFA president has traditionally been mocked at World Cup finals. It happened again on Sunday when Infantino was introduced for the trophy presentation.

Infantino also joked when the TV broadcast showed him sitting in the VVIP seats during the England-Wales match. Both countries had rainbow and ribbon issues with FIFA, while the British media covered migrant labor issues extensively.

Although Argentina and Morocco fans traveled in large numbers, fewer Europeans than expected came to Qatar. The pre-tournament target was 1.2 million international visitors, but the official total was less than 800,000 entering the final week.

However, when thousands of Morocco fans tried to arrive for a surprise semi-final against France last Wednesday, some flights to Doha were canceled to limit numbers.

High-priced accommodation such as tents and booths also seemed to put away visiting fans.

The empty seats at kick-off for most games would be steadily filled by half-time. There was evidence and anecdotes of residents in Qatar being taken to games and offered free tickets, and the most vocal host teams were fans brought in from Lebanon and Syria.

When tournament attendance reached 3.4 million, it was unclear and unanswered whether the total included all the volunteers, catering and security staff brought in to work in the stadiums.

MORE MONEY

This was a clear win for FIFA, despite a possible breach of contract issue to be resolved with AB InBev.

FIFA reported higher-than-expected revenue of $7.5 billion for the four-year business cycle associated with the Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup was a tougher sell in the past decade when new sponsors came only from Russia and Qatar, two often troubled host countries, and China, while prosecutors in the United States, Switzerland and France launched corruption probes targeting soccer officials. .

A late string of sponsor signings for this World Cup included tourism in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas, plus companies in the online gambling, cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

Most of the deals now expire, and FIFA plans to cash in on hosting a bigger 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, offering sponsors large local markets and more games played mostly in NFL stadiums with high yield.

Infantino said on Friday that FIFA’s four-year forecast is $11 billion by 2026. All 211 member federations will receive millions of dollars more from Zurich.

THE HIGH LIFE

FIFA executives can stay in Qatar’s luxury hotels that opened just in time for the World Cup.

One base was the seafront Fairmont Hotel, nearly 40 stories high and shaped like a curved sword. It featured 18-carat gold tiling in the showers of some suites and a 56-foot-tall chandelier in the lobby.

Coupled with an unprecedented level of security at a World Cup, it added to FIFA’s sense of isolation in an ivory tower.

While French President Emmanuel Macron went for a short walk in the main market in Doha, Infantino almost never met ordinary fans.

A regular companion of Infantino was a celebrity chef famous for painting gold leaf on steaks that cost hundreds of dollars at his restaurants.

The chef, known as Salt Bae also appeared to break World Cup protocol by holding the golden trophy as he joined Argentina’s players on the pitch on Sunday for post-match celebrations.

For veteran FIFA watchers, it was a fitting finale to the World Cup in Qatar.

