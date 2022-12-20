Teachers report that Science News Learning provides credible, real-world examples of science





Society for Science / Jessica Yurinko

Educators surveyed by the Society for Science about Science News Learn a program that helps teach with Scientific news journalism became a regular practice in schools across the country, it is overwhelmingly reported that Science News Learning provides their students with actual, credible examples of real-world science. Of the 1,200+ respondents, 98% said they would recommend the program to a colleague. Science News Learning strengthens science literacy by providing the resources and support educators need to address student achievement gaps in STEM. Program resources make STEM learning more meaningful and inspiring for students by focusing on real-world problems and cutting-edge research across scientific fields, raising awareness of multiple STEM disciplines. The program brings printed copies of Scientific news directly into classrooms, gives teachers and students access to 100 years of archives Scientific news online, and provides educators with professional development opportunities and access to a digital library of hundreds of standards-aligned lesson plans. Over 90% of survey respondents reported that they are either using or plan to use Science News learning resources in their classrooms. 85% of teachers reported that they use the resources often. Educators surveyed were part of the 20212022 program year, which was available to over 5,400 schools across the United States, including 95 full districts, providing Scientific news digital access to more than 5 million students and 17,000 educators. 62% of the program’s schools were Title I eligible and 73% of educators report that they work with students who are traditionally underserved in STEM education and careers. Overall, 82% of schools renewed their enrollment in the program for the 2022-2023 school year. The educators surveyed are extremely positive about the program; they are seeing results in their students’ curiosity and achievement in STEM. When asked if the program was helpful in teaching their students, 99% said yes, and when asked if the program was helpful in their teaching, 98% said yes. As part of the survey, educators shared how Science News Learning helps meet their classroom goals. In addition to 68% of educators who expressed using the resources as real-world applications of science, 53% said the program helped improve their students’ literacy skills, and 41% said the resources helped inspire research project ideas for their students. 73% of teachers report that the resources provide them with the necessary basic knowledge about current advances in science and technology. Each school year, the program produces approximately 50 unique lesson plans, all linked to items within a stream Scientific news emission during the year. Educators reported frequent use of the lesson plans and expressed their appreciation for the quick and effective activities that align with the standards, improving their teaching and saving them time. An average of over 4,500 unique users engage with each weekly e-newsletter directly related to the latest lesson plans. During the school year, there were over 109,000 total unique page views per month on the Science News Educator Learning Resources pages, including over 32,000 unique page views on more than 160 different lesson plans and over 15,000 unique searches . Print journals are aimed directly at a lead science teacher in most schools. These educators shared their appreciation of receiving the print journal in the survey. When asked how magazines are used in schools, 77% said they provide this Scientific news is held in a place where students have access and 51% told the Association that they copy or print special items to give to students. An impressive 42% of teachers said they read the magazine themselves from cover to cover. Program educators are also exposed and used Science News explores. When asked which publication they use most often, 48% of teachers report that they do Scientific news more often, 23% report using Science News explores more often and 19% use both publications with the same frequency. Educators interested in learning more about Science News Learning should complete this shape. Additional resources about Learning News News are available hit’se.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.societyforscience.org/blog/teachers-report-that-science-news-learning-provides-credible-real-world-examples-of-science/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos