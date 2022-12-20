Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands’ role in slave tradeExBulletin



change the subtitles Peter Dejong/AP

Peter Dejong/AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech hailed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for reparations and reparations.

“Today I apologize,” Rutte said in a 20-minute speech that was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archives.

Before the speech, Waldo Koendjbiharie, a pensioner who was born in Surinam but lived for years in the Netherlands, said an apology was not enough.

“It’s about money, forgiveness is words and you can’t buy anything with those words,” he said.

Rutte told reporters after the speech that the government is not offering compensation to “people who are grandchildren or great-grandchildren of enslaved people.”

Instead, it is setting up a 200 million euro ($212 million) fund for initiatives to help deal with the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies and to increase education about the issue.

Rutte apologized “for the actions of the Dutch state in the past: posthumously to all enslaved people around the world who have suffered from those actions, to their daughters and sons and to all their descendants here and now.”

Describing how more than 600,000 African men, women and children were sent, “like cattle” mostly to the former colony of Suriname, by Dutch slave traders, Rutte said the story is often “ugly, painful and even completely shy”.

Rutte pushed ahead with the apology even though some activist groups in the Netherlands and its former colonies had urged him to wait until July 1 next year, the anniversary of the abolition of slavery 160 years ago, and said they had not been consulted enough. in the process leading to speech. Activists consider next year the 150th anniversary because many enslaved people were forced to continue working on plantations for a decade after abolition.

Mitchell Esajas, director of an organization called The Black Archives and a member of the activist group Black Manifest, did not attend the speech despite being invited because of what he called an “almost insulting” lack of consultation with the black community.



change the subtitles Peter Dejong/AP

Peter Dejong/AP

He said it was a historic moment, but complained about the lack of a concrete plan for reparations.

“The compensation was not even mentioned,” Esajas said. “So, nice words, but it’s not clear what the next concrete steps will be.”

Rutte delivered his speech at a time when the brutal colonial histories of many nations have come under critical scrutiny due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

The prime minister’s speech was a response to a report published last year by a government-appointed advisory board. Its recommendations included an apology and recognition by the government that the slave trade and slavery from the 17th century until abolition “occurred directly or indirectly under Dutch authority were crimes against humanity”.

The report said that what it called institutional racism in the Netherlands “cannot be seen separately from centuries of slavery and colonialism and the ideas that arose in this context”.

Dutch ministers began on Monday to discuss the issue in Suriname and the former colonies that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten as well as three Caribbean islands that are officially separate municipalities in the Netherlands, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.



change the subtitles Peter Dejong/AP

Peter Dejong/AP

In Suriname, the small South American nation where Dutch plantation owners generated huge profits through the use of slave labour, the largest opposition party, the NDP, condemned the Dutch government for failing to adequately consult the people’s descendants enslaved in the country. Activists in the country say what is really needed is compensation.

“Therefore, the PPD expresses its disapproval of this one-sided decision-making process and notes that the Netherlands is easily taking on the role of the mother country again,” says a statement from the party.

The year starting on July 1, 2023, will be a slavery commemorative year in which the Netherlands will “pause to reflect on this painful history. And how this history still plays a negative role in the lives of many people today, ” says the government.

The Dutch first became involved in the transatlantic slave trade in the late 1500s and became a major trader in the mid-1600s. Eventually, the Dutch West India Company became the largest transatlantic slave trader, said Karwan Fatah-Black, a expert in Dutch colonial history and an assistant professor at Leiden University.

In 2018, Denmark apologized to Ghana, which it colonized from the mid-17th to the mid-19th century. In June, King Philippe of Belgium expressed his “deepest regret” for the abuses in the Congo. In 1992, Pope John Paul II apologized for the church’s role in slavery. Americans have had emotionally charged fights over taking down slave statues in the South.

Now the Netherlands has joined their ranks.

But for some in the Black community, the remarkable day was tinged with disappointment.

“For many people, it is a very beautiful and historic moment, but in Dutch we say a bitter taste … and it should have been a historic moment with a sweet taste,” Esajas said.