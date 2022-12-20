Reading of President Bidens meeting with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador





President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador at the White House to discuss deepening the economic and security partnership between the United States and Ecuador. The leaders discussed strengthening regional economic integration through the bilateral Trade and Investment Council Agreement, as well as the US Partnership for Economic Prosperity initiative, promoting investment, deepening economic cooperation, setting high standards for labor and the environment, and providing opportunities for working families. . As part of the visit, the President announced a $13.5 million disbursement from the US International Development Finance Corporation to support microfinance loans through Ecuador, including women-led and owned businesses, as well as the intention to provide 5 million dollars from USAID in support of the President Lassos Initiative to address child malnutrition in Ecuador by improving sanitation and access to clean water in rural areas. In recognition of Ecuador’s commitment to making its public procurement practices fairer, open and transparent, the United States invited Ecuador to be one of only 16 global partners in the Global Procurement Initiative led by the United States Trade and Development. This initiative will facilitate the development of high-quality and resilient infrastructure through training for Ecuadorian public procurement officials. The leaders also agreed to deepen security cooperation, focused on helping Ecuador combat gang violence by supporting the governments efforts to strengthen its justice sector, prison system and maritime security. The leaders also discussed the importance of regional cooperation on migration, including the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. Ecuador has set the example by granting temporary protected status to Venezuelans fleeing the humanitarian crisis in their country. The United States supported a $530 million loan from the Global Concessional Financing Facility to promote inclusive, resilient, and low-carbon development and to support Ecuador’s efforts to integrate Venezuelan immigrants and refugees. The United States also announced $20 million to support Ecuador in reducing carbon emissions, protecting biodiversity, reactivating the economy and addressing the challenge of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. During the meeting, the presidents pledged to continue working together to address the regional challenges of migration and climate change. During the meeting, President Biden and President Lasso also committed to close cooperation as Ecuador prepares to begin a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council. President Biden recognized President Lassos’ principled leadership on global affairs, including his condemnation of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Finally, leaders welcomed the bipartisan congressional approval United States-Ecuador Partnership Act of 2022 to expand United States cooperation with Ecuador to strengthen democratic institutions, promote inclusive economic growth, and support environmental conservation, among others. ###

