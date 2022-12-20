Remarks at a UN Security Council briefing on Resolution 2231

Ambassador Robert Wood

Alternative Representative for Special Political Issues

New York, New York

December 19, 2022

AS DELIVERED

Thank you Madam President. Thank you, Under Secretary General DiCarlo, for your briefing, and Ambassadors Fergal Mythen and Silvio Gonzato for your remarks.

Seven and a half years ago, this Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2231 as part of the diplomacy that produced the JCPOA. All Council members recognized the importance of maintaining some critical restrictions, including bans on the transfer of certain nuclear and ballistic missile technologies from Iran.

We are meeting at a time when Iran is taking increasingly provocative steps to increase the capacity of its nuclear programs. The concerns of the international community are growing.

The United States is fully committed to resolving these concerns through diplomacy. For months we have been engaged in serious negotiations aimed at mutual return to the full implementation of the JCPOA.

However, Iran’s own actions and attitudes have been responsible for preventing this outcome. In September, an agreement was reached that all other participants in the negotiations had agreed to. Even Iran seemed prepared to say yes, until at the last minute, Iran made new demands that were extraneous to the JCPOA and that it knew could not be met. This was not the first time that Iranian leaders had turned their backs on a deal that was on the table, approved by all. But this latest case dashed our collective hope for a swift and mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA.

We have made it clear that the door to diplomacy remains open. Unfortunately, Iran’s actions suggest that this goal is not their priority. Iran’s actions since September, particularly its repeated and prolonged failure to cooperate with the IAEA and the expansion of its nuclear program for no legitimate civilian purpose, reinforce skepticism about Iran’s willingness and ability to reach a deal and explain why it has not there have been active negotiations since then.

Given this context, full and complete implementation of Resolution 2231 remains a priority. However, we see a disturbing tendency of this Council to turn a blind eye to flagrant violations of its provisions. Tolerating these violations undermines the authority of this Council and seriously impairs our ability to credibly respond to threats around the world.

We are grateful to the UN for its analysis and investigation of significant amounts of arms and ammunition being shipped from ports in Iran to the Houthis in Yemen. Many of these, including anti-materiel rifles, RPG launchers and anti-tank guided missiles, have been determined to be of Iranian origin. These shipments undermine international efforts to support a lasting solution to the conflict in Yemen and are a threat to regional security issues that we must all take seriously.

A few months ago, evidence emerged of even more serious violations of Resolution 2231 committed by a permanent member of this Council. Ukraine reported evidence of Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia to attack civilian infrastructure. This report is supported by extensive evidence from multiple public sources. Tehran has acknowledged the transfer of the UAVs to Russia, including in public statements on November 5 by Iran’s foreign minister.

Let me be clear: Resolution 2231, Annex B, Paragraph 4, prohibits all countries, even permanent members of the UN Security Council, from transferring these types of drones from Iran without prior approval of the Security Council.

Russia’s flagrant violation of Resolution 2231 would be a serious concern under any circumstances. But they were extremely alarmed that Russia is using these drones to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. What could be more cruel than asking to turn off the lights, turn off the heat and shut off the water to millions of Ukrainian families?

Russia first began using Iranian drones late last summer. Ukraine duly reported the violation to the United Nations. Other countries, including the United States, have provided the UN with additional information and analysis regarding this violation.

We regret that the UN has not moved to conduct a normal investigation of this reported violation. For seven years, the UN’s mandate to report on the implementation of Resolution 2231 has been clear and unquestionable.

We are disappointed that the Secretariat, apparently bowing to Russian threats, has not carried out the investigative mandate given to it by this Council. We are also discouraged by the lack of coverage of these violations in the Report of the Facilitators for the Implementation of Resolution 2231.

Now, months after that initial report, we learned last week that Russia has resumed using Iranian drones purchased in violation of Resolution 2231. On December 14, Russia launched a swarm of Iranian-made drones against Kiev. In light of these new developments, we renew our call to the UN Secretariat to document and analyze information related to this violation.

Given Iran’s increasing integration into the Russian defense sector, we fear further violations in the future. Russia may even be tempted to further violate Resolution 2231 by importing complete ballistic missiles from Iran.

This is not acceptable. There must be some responsibility for the flagrant violation of the resolutions of this Council.

Thank you Madam President.

###