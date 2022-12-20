The historic biodiversity agreement was reached at the UN conference

Negotiators reached a landmark agreement to protect the world’s lands and oceans at a UN biodiversity conference on Monday.

Negotiators reached a landmark agreement to protect the world’s lands and oceans at a United Nations conference on biodiversity on Monday.

The agreement includes a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030 and is coined “30 by 30”. The percentage would be an increase on the 17% of terrestrial areas and 10% of marine areas currently protected.

As part of the deal, $200 billion will be raised by 2030, along with plans to eliminate or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for similar causes.

Funding for the poorest countries will rise to at least $20 billion a year by 2025, according to the deal, which will rise to $30 billion a year by 2030.

The agreement was reached on the final day of the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, also known as COP15, in Montreal, Canada.

Most countries agreed that biodiversity should be prioritized in the face of climate change, habitat loss and pollution, but there was disagreement during the 12-day summit over exactly what should be done and how it would be funded.

“Many of us wanted more in the text and more ambition, but we got an ambitious package,” Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said. reported from the Associated Press.

“We have 30 to 30. Six months ago, who would have thought we could [reach] 30 on 30 in Montreal? We have an agreement to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity, to work on restoration, to reduce the use of pesticides,” said Guilbeault.

“This is tremendous progress,” he added.

“A floor, not a ceiling”

While many see the agreement as progress, some argue that “30 for 30” is not enough on its own to address the global biodiversity crisis.

“Governments will need to treat the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework as a floor, not a ceiling, for global action to halt the ongoing biodiversity crisis,” said Alfred DeGemmis, associate director of international policy for the Society for the Conservation of Wild Life. in a press release.

“The framework sets out the key actions we will need to take … but remains unclear about the results we need to achieve by 2030,” DeGemmis said.

And despite the name, many of the “30 for 30” shares have a deadline of 2050 rather than 2030, which according to the company is not so urgent.

“It will be too late for us to stop and reverse biodiversity loss and address related challenges like climate change,” DeGemmis said.