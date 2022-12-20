Britain’s attacks hit NHS, postal service, rail and other essential servicesExBulletin



LONDON Across the Thames from Big Ben last Thursday morning, several hundred nurses lined up outside St. Thomas. One waved a sign that read: “Can anyone find my friends? They’re all gone.”

“Currently nursing my insufficient wages,” read another.

As cars passed by, drivers backed up.

“I think nurses should be given a raise that matches inflation because of the cost of living [has] it went up so much,” said nurse Rosie Woods, referring to the UK inflation rate, which is close to 11%, its highest level in four decades. “You literally have nurses visiting food banks.”

Woods and tens of thousands of other nurses staged a day-long walkout Thursday the largest nurses’ strike in the history of Britain’s National Health Service.

And they’re not the only ones getting out. They will be joined this month by workers from other essential services, including rail workers, mail carriers and airport immigration officers. It is the UK’s biggest series of industrial action in more than a decade and poses a major challenge to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new government.



Various factors are driving the strikes, but the proximate cause is inflation resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and post-pandemic supply chain problems. But parts of the public service sector have been vulnerable for some time. The National Health Service, which provides free care, has been underfunded and hemorrhaging staff for years.

As a nurse, Woods focuses on identifying children who may be victims of domestic violence. She says that because of low pay and high turnover among her fellow NHS workers, hundreds of children fall through the cracks.

“We regularly work for hours with loads that are unsafe and too large to manage,” she says. “It’s just an accident waiting to happen.”



Nurses are demanding a 19% pay rise, but Woods thinks they will settle for less. Either way, the government says it simply can’t afford it. officials say the British economy is already in recession. Huge public spending during the pandemic helped hit the ea 67 billion dollars hole in the country’s budget.

Defending his Conservative party’s record, Sunak says the government is now investing billions of dollars in the health service.

“We are already hiring thousands more doctors and nurses,” he told Britain’s House of Commons last week. “Last year, when everyone else in the public sector had a public sector pay freeze, nurses got a 3% pay rise.



Not surprisingly, some of those public service workers whose pay was frozen are among those also on strike.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 100,000 postal workers walked out. Their strike it will restart on December 23 and 24.

In the days of the strike, railway workers have cut train operations across the country by 80%. Early Friday evening, the doors of London’s Waterloo station and its 24 train platforms were closed. More rail worker walkouts are planned starting on Christmas Eve.

Matthew Lee, a train guard, picketed last week outside London’s nearly empty King’s Cross station. He said one of his colleagues is now skipping dinner because she can no longer afford it.

“All she wants to do is have money to feed her children,” Lee said.



Susan Milner, a professor of European politics at the University of Bath who researches industrial relations, says one of the reasons why so many public service workers are on strike now is because of the global financial crisis that took place over a decade ago. The British government made massive spending cuts and workers never regained their purchasing power.

“So, in general terms, we are poorer in our incomes than, say, before 2008,” says Milner.

The government is also resisting labor demands for political and ideological reasons, she believes, and does not want to be seen as surrendering.

“In the Conservative leadership race over the summer, there was certainly a lot of rhetoric about taking a hard line on unions and strikes,” she says.

Some Britons welcome the hard line, especially as the strikes are coming during the holiday season.

Scott Arthur, who works in a hotel in Newcastle, does not take kindly to rail workers. He calls their strike “a load of rubbish”.

Lee thinks British unions could use a dose of The Iron Lady the nickname given to a trusted former Conservative prime minister crushing unions back in the 1980s.

“Margaret Thatcher solved it all,” says Arthur, “and it’s a shame she’s gone.”

NPR London producer Morgan Ayre contributed to this story.