German court sentences 97-year-old ex-secretary to Nazi campExBulletin

Christian Charisius/AP BERLIN A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as secretary to the SS commandant of Nazi concentration camp Stutthof during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped run the camp. The Itzehoe state court in northern Germany gave her a two-year suspended sentence, German news agency dpa reported. She was alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic murder of prisoners there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her capacity as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office”. The verdict and sentence were in accordance with the requests of the prosecutors. Defense lawyers had asked for their client’s release, arguing that the evidence had not shown beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no evidence of intent as required for criminal liability. In her closing statement, Furchner said she regretted what had happened and regretted being in Stutthof at the time. Furchner was tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. The defendant tried to skip the start of her trial in September 2021, but was later caught by the police and placed in custody for several days. Originally an assembly point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles evicted from Danzig, now the Polish city of Gdansk, Stutthof around 1940 was used as a so-called “labor education camp” where forced laborers, mostly Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent. to suffer the punishments and often died. By mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from the Baltic ghettos and from Auschwitz filled the camp along with thousands of Polish civilians involved in the brutal Nazi suppression of the Warsaw Uprising. Others imprisoned there included political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexual activities, and Jehovah’s Witnesses. More than 60,000 people were killed there by being given lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly into their hearts, shot or starved to death. Others were forced to go out in the winter without clothes until they died of exposure, or were killed in a gas chamber.

