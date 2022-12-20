Victims in Vaughan, Ont., mass shooting include 3 housing board members, police say

A 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in a north Toronto apartment tower in Vaughan, Ont., used a semi-automatic handgun and the victims were found on several different floors of the building, Toronto police Sgt. the province.

At a news conference Monday afternoon at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Chief Jim MacSween identified the shooter as Francesco Villi.

Willi was shot and killed on the third floor, MacSween said.

He said the officer who shot Villi is a 24-year veteran of the York Regional Police and “he most likely saved lives with his actions last night.”

Meanwhile, MacSween said police could not yet identify the shooting victims. He said three men and two women, all residents of the apartment building, were killed and that three of those people were members of the five-person apartment board. A 66-year-old woman was also shot and remained in hospital on Monday.

Board members John Di Nino, who is also president of the Amalgamated Canada Transit Union, and Tony Cutrone were not injured. Di Nino’s wife, Doreen, was injured in the shooting but is expected to live.

Di Nino was inside his apartment when his wife was shot, according to his spokesman. He released a statement saying it is a “very difficult time for my family” and said he would not comment further.

Cutrone, who does not live in the building, said the shooting is “unreal” and difficult to comprehend.

“On the one hand, I’m literally lucky to be alive. On the other hand, I just communicated with these people 24 hours ago and now I don’t. It’s hard to hear the words that they were killed,” he said. .

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe he decided to go out like that and I hate him for taking people with him.”

Officers found a ‘horrific scene’

Officers were initially called to the building at 7:20 pm ET Sunday in response to a shooting in progress.

The chief said officers arrived on the scene within three minutes and 21 seconds of the initial call.

They arrived to find a “horrific scene” with five victims shot in three separate units, MacSween said, adding that detectives are working diligently to find answers “in this horrific incident.”

“We are really shocked and sorry that such an incident happened in our region,” he said. “We will do everything we can to support loved ones and anyone else affected by this heartbreaking incident.”

“The motive for the shooting remains part of this very complicated and very fluid investigation, which is still ongoing at

this time”, he said.

A spokesman for the Special Investigations Unit, which reviews any incident in which someone is killed or seriously injured when police are present, said the alleged attacker lived in the building.

SIU spokeswoman Kristy Denette told reporters that the man was killed during an interaction with police in a hallway and that the gun was recovered. Denettec cannot say whether the firearm was obtained legally.

According to Denette, the suspected gunman was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:00 PM ET. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

MacSween said Sunday that it will take some time to determine a motive for the shooting, and it was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the suspect and the victims.

It’s still unclear what prompted the violence, but MacSweend described it as a “terrible scene.”

What happened is still being processed, says the resident

Building resident John Santoro said he opened the door to his unit Sunday night to see a pair of officers armed with rifles near the elevators.

“I heard a commotion in the hallway,” he said, adding that police were going from floor to floor as they responded to the shooting. Santoro said the building was quickly surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.

“Ambulances started rolling in… I saw body bags coming out, being loaded into ambulances,” he said. “We knew it was something very big.”

Another resident of the building said he was still processing what happened.

“It’s just shocking to be honest,” said Jordan Bennett, who went out to get food Sunday night and returned to find a heavy police presence in the building. “I feel quite safe here, so I’m very shocked to hear that something like this has happened.”

“My heart goes out to the victims,” ​​says the mayor

As day broke over the apartment on Jane Street north of Rutherford Road, about 15 police cars and a large forensic identification truck remained outside the upper floors. The main entrance to the building was taped off.

Residents who were evacuated from the apartment were able to return to the building early Monday morning.

Speaking outside the building Monday, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca offered condolences to the victims and their families and said flags at city hall would be flown at half-staff in their memory. He said the entire community is reeling from the shooting.

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the people who knew them. It’s just indescribable to imagine that this happened here in our community,” he said.

Del Duca commended York police and other first responders for their efforts.

“And I want to thank all of our brave first responders for the work they did yesterday to secure what I know must have been a very difficult situation.”

A ‘terrible attack’, says the prime minister

Speaking to CBC Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his “thoughts go out to all the families, all the residents, the people who have been extremely shocked, the people who have lost loved ones in this terrible attack “.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “shocked and saddened” by the shooting.

“All of Ontario is thinking of the victims of this senseless violence and the family and friends who are grieving their loss,” he said.

On Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the shooting “horrific.”

“On behalf of all Torontonians, my condolences go out to our neighbors in the city of Vaughan following last night’s horrific shooting. We pray for the loved ones of those who lost their lives to be supported during this tragedy,” he said. on Twitter.

“We also send a message of appreciation and support to the first responders who arrived on the scene last night and who are continuing the investigation today.”