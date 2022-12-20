International
Saskatchewan government adopts definition of anti-Semitism
December 18 marked the first day of Hanukkah celebrations, during which each night, members of the Jewish community light the candles in their Menorah.
The eight-day festival is used to reflect on a history of perseverance.
“Overcome the darkness with light, faith with perseverance and being proud of who you are,” said B’Nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.
“We will overcome the rise of hatred and we will overcome the issues of anti-Semitism.”
Data from the 2021 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents conducted by B’Nai Brith says there was a 7.2 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2020 to 2021, marking six consecutive years.
Read more:
Anti-Semitic graffiti found outside church in Toronto’s east end
Read more
-
Anti-Semitic graffiti found outside church in Toronto’s east end
The audit found that nearly eight incidents would occur each day in Canada.
The Saskatchewan government adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism on December 19.
Adoption is welcomed by B’Nai Brith. They believe it will provide a key tool in the fight against the hatred facing the Jewish community.
Trending now
-
Will changing Canadian airports continue with liquid borders amid UK plans? What we know
-
CTV News head Michael Melling reassigned following Lisa LaFlamme’s failure
Trending now
-
Canada’s single-use plastic ban goes into effect on December 20. Here’s what you need to know
-
Boy found malnourished, living in squalor after ‘chronic neglect’ by Toronto Children’s Aid: report
“This is very welcome; this is something the Jewish community has been asking for,” says Mostyn.
Read more:
The public was invited to stand up against hate and anti-Semitism at the east Toronto menorah lighting
For a festival that has been going on for centuries, the premise remains the same.
Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds is executive director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Regina. He is happy with the adoption and believes it is a crucial first step in the fight to end anti-Semitism.
“It’s important to also recognize what that darkness is that we’re fighting against and call a spade a spade and call anti-Semitism what it is.” says Simmonds.
To help ring in this year’s Hanukkah, Simmonds is encouraging everyone to come to the Legislature Building on Dec. 21 for the lighting of the fourth candle at 6 p.m.
He hopes everyone makes a New Year’s resolution to increase helping others, sharing with others, and making the world a better place.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9360161/saskatchewan-government-definition-antisemitism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
- Boris Johnson’s zest and charisma could help Tories tackle coalition from hell | Politics | News
- Hollywood locals report videos show Peeping Tom regularly stalking them
- Chlo Sevigny talks about her favorite movie, being an it girl and fashion
- E. Jean Carroll filed on Donald Trump’s rape of her
- UK Government Makes Sharing Passwords On Streaming Services Illegal
- Djokovic dances to Bollywood beats at World Tennis League in Dubai
- Sunshine Coast hockey teams sponsor gifts for local families
- Trump sends response to January 6 criminal citations. Hear Grisham’s reaction
- US flies nuclear-capable bombers and stealth jets to show strength against North Korea
- DC Comics Fans Demand James Gunn’s Fire After Henry Cavill Exit: ‘Never Trust Anyone In Hollywood’
- German president urges Xi Jinping to convince Putin to end war in Ukraine