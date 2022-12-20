Saskatchewan government adopts definition of anti-Semitism

Increase the font size of the article

December 18 marked the first day of Hanukkah celebrations, during which each night, members of the Jewish community light the candles in their Menorah.

The eight-day festival is used to reflect on a history of perseverance.

“Overcome the darkness with light, faith with perseverance and being proud of who you are,” said B’Nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.

“We will overcome the rise of hatred and we will overcome the issues of anti-Semitism.”

Data from the 2021 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents conducted by B’Nai Brith says there was a 7.2 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2020 to 2021, marking six consecutive years.

The audit found that nearly eight incidents would occur each day in Canada.

The Saskatchewan government adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism on December 19.

Adoption is welcomed by B’Nai Brith. They believe it will provide a key tool in the fight against the hatred facing the Jewish community.

“This is very welcome; this is something the Jewish community has been asking for,” says Mostyn.

For a festival that has been going on for centuries, the premise remains the same.

Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds is executive director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Regina. He is happy with the adoption and believes it is a crucial first step in the fight to end anti-Semitism.

“It’s important to also recognize what that darkness is that we’re fighting against and call a spade a spade and call anti-Semitism what it is.” says Simmonds.

To help ring in this year’s Hanukkah, Simmonds is encouraging everyone to come to the Legislature Building on Dec. 21 for the lighting of the fourth candle at 6 p.m.

He hopes everyone makes a New Year’s resolution to increase helping others, sharing with others, and making the world a better place.