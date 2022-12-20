The rift motion in the standard model disappears in the LHC data

A detector of the LHCb experiment under construction.Credit: Brice, Maximilian; CERN

A once-promising hint of new physics from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest particle accelerator, has melted away, dashing one physicist’s best hopes for a breakthrough.

The apparent anomaly was a sudden change in the behavior of electrons and their more massive cousins, the muons, when they arise from the decay of certain particles.

But recent results from the LHCb experiment at CERN, the European particle physics laboratory that hosts the LHC near Geneva, Switzerland, suggest that electrons and muons are ultimately produced at the same rate.

My first impression is that the analysis is much more powerful than before, says Florencia Canelli, an particle physicist at the University of Zurich in Switzerland who is a senior member of a separate LHC experiment. She discovered how a number of surprising details had conspired to produce an apparent anomaly, she says.

Renato Quagliani, an LHCb physicist at the Swiss Federal Polytechnic Institute (EPFL) in Lausanne, reported the results at CERN on December 20, in a workshop that also attracted more than 700 online viewers. The LHCb collaboration also posted two preprints to the arXiv repository1,2.

The LHCb first reported a small discrepancy in the production of muons and electrons in 2014. When proton collisions produced massive particles called B mesons, these quickly decayed. The most common decay model produced another type of meson, called a kaon, plus pairs of particles and their antiparticles or an electron and a positron or a muon and an antimuon. The Standard Model predicted that both types of pairs should occur with roughly the same frequency, but the LHCb data suggested that electron-positron pairs occurred more frequently.

Particle physics experiments often produce results that deviate slightly from the standard model, but which turn out to be statistical flukes as the experiments collect more data. Instead, in later years, the B-meson anomaly appeared to have become more apparent, reaching a confidence level known as 3 sigma, although it still fell short of the significance level required to claim a discovery, which is 5 sigma. A number of measurements associated with B mesons also revealed deviations from theoretical predictions based on the Standard Model of particle physics.

The latest results included more data than previous LHCb measurements of B meson decay, and also a more thorough study of potential confounding factors. Apparent discrepancies in previous measurements involving kaons were partly the result of misidentifying some other particles as electrons, says LHCb spokesman Chris Parkes, a physicist at the University of Manchester, UK. While LHC experiments are good at capturing muons, electrons are more difficult to detect.

The result is likely to disappoint many theorists who had spent time trying to find models that could explain the anomalies. I’m sure people would have liked us to find a crack in the standard model, Parkes says, but in the end, you do the best analysis with the data you have and see what nature gives you, he says. It’s really how science works.

Although it had been rumored for months, the latest result comes as a surprise, says Gino Isidori, a theoretical physicist at the University of Zurich who was at the CERN talk, because a coherent picture seemed to be emerging from the associated anomalies. This may have pointed to the existence of previously unseen elementary particles that could affect the decay of B mesons. Isidori credits the LHCb collaboration for being honest in admitting that their previous analyzes had problems, but he says that he regrets the fact that it took so long for the co-op to find them.

On the other hand, some of the other anomalies, including B-meson decays that do not involve kaons, may still turn out to be true, Isidori adds. All is not lost. Marcella Bona, an physicist at Queen Mary University of London who is part of another LHC experiment, agrees. It seems the theorists are already thinking how to console themselves and refocus.

Remaining hopeful developments in new physics include a measurement that revealed the mass of a particle called the W boson to be larger than expected, announced in April. But a separate anomaly, which also involves muons, may also go away. The muon’s magnetic moment had appeared to be stronger than predicted by the standard model, but recent theoretical calculations suggest it isn’t, after all. Instead, the discrepancy could have originated from miscalculations of standard model predictions.