The road conditions of the lower mainland are treacherous. Avoid non-essential travel, says province – B.C





Motorists around BC’s Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver are being asked to avoid non-essential travel Tuesday due to heavy snowfall overnight. In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors are out in full force to clear snow and apply sand. At least 25 centimeters of snow fell in the Greater Vancouver area and 30 centimeters in Malahat and other areas of the island. Environment Canada is predicting more snow over the next few hours. Travel advisories have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Kamloops and Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Drivers who must be on the road are urged to drive safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching as this will allow maintenance crews to clear snow and improve road conditions . Story continues below ad Read more: Flights cancelled, roads covered in ice and snow: Southern Inland travelers stymied by storm Read more Flights cancelled, roads covered in ice and snow: Southern Inland travelers stymied by storm Snow clearing from @MainroadLM off and running this morning #BChwy17 going east #DeltaBC shortly before the 80s.

Please give them space to do their work. pic.twitter.com/5j2bmCIjLb — Transport BC (@TranBC) December 20, 2022 Read more: More than 1,200 ICBC claims were filed Sunday as the Lower Mainland was hit by winter



2:00

The province is under fire for snow removal

There are also major disruptions to TransLink service due to heavy snow.

Canada's single-use plastic ban goes into effect on December 20. Here's what you need to know

Canada’s single-use plastic ban goes into effect on December 20. Here’s what you need to know Story continues below ad Many commuters were delayed at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station when the gates did not open on time. TransLink said staff could not get there in time to open them. In addition, TransLink said all SkyTrains are running Tuesday, but will likely be delayed and slower. Many buses are also not running on Tuesday morning and TransLink is urging everyone to check their routes before leaving home. On Monday, the province assured drivers that crews were ready to clear roads during the wintry conditions. The contractors are out in full force. We’ve received 100 pieces of equipment in the Lower Mainland alone, there clearing snow, draining water, extracting winter abrasives and sand, and we have similar numbers on the island,” said Ashok Bhatti, executive director for the South Coast region with Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, on Monday. – Several chains have been activated since this morning:#BCHwy3 – To the east, to the west #Christian Lake#BCHwy3 – Eastward, at Lafferty Pit#BCHwy3 – Towards the east, in #Paulson Bridge For current chains:https://t.co/XE4HYKJYdH — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2022 Story continues below ad

