York police identify 5 shooting victims in Vaughan, Ont

York police have identified the five victims killed Sunday in a mass shooting in a Vaughan, Ont. The apartment building that ended with the suspected gunman being shot dead by police.

In a statement Tuesday, York Regional Police confirmed that Rita Camilleri, 71, Vittorio Panza, 79, Russell Manock, 75, Helen Manock, 71, and Naveed Dada, 59, died as a result of the shooting at Bellaria Residences . Three were members of the apartment building’s board, police say.

The sixth victim, who was wounded by the shooting, remains in hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Authorities have said the 73-year-old shooting suspect, Francesco Villi, was a resident of the apartment and used a semi-automatic handgun on his victims before he was fatally shot by a police officer on the third floor.

Injured victim’s husband optimistic for ‘full’ recovery

That victim, a 66-year-old woman, is expected to live, her husband announced Tuesday.

John Di Nino, the condominium’s board president, said his wife Doreen is in stable condition in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery Monday, but she has a long road to recovery. While the physical injuries must heal, he is concerned about the lingering trauma from the shooting.

“I don’t know what full recovery means,” Di Nino said.

He says he was in his apartment when the gunman appeared at the door and opened fire on his wife.

Di Nino, who is also president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Canada, said he believes the gunman targeted his home because of a long-standing dispute with the condominium board.

“Our family is in turmoil because of an act of violence that could have been avoided,” Di Nino said, his voice wavering.

Di Nino says the incident should spark a discussion about mental health and gun control. He noted that the condo board is a volunteer position.

“We’ve been dealing with this on board for four years. Things could have changed, it shouldn’t have come to this.”

The community grieves, supports the residents of the apartments

At the Vaughan Building, located north of Toronto, many are struggling days later. Resident Antonio Damuno said he was still shaken by what happened after hearing gunshots in his building Sunday night.

“I’m sorry for everyone,” said Damuno, crying.

Patricia Acara said she has been checking in daily with residents and staff at her Vaughan, Ont., complex since Sunday night’s shooting.

“We’re trying to get through this,” Acara said through tears as she stood outside her building Tuesday.

“We’re going to stick together as a community. I think we’re going to get a lot closer.”

Bouquets of flowers were placed in the snow near the entrance to the luxury building where the shooting took place. A forensic identification unit truck was parked near the main doors, where police tape was still visible.

Acara, who lives upstairs near the one where the shooting happened, said many residents evacuated from their units Sunday night were brought into her building.

She said she brought food and drinks as evacuees filled her building’s lobby because she wanted to help.

“They said it was too scary. They’re hanging in there,” she said.

Vaughan Councilwoman Marilyn Iafrate laid flowers at a memorial near the apartment complex, a bouquet for each of the five slain victims.

“How can this happen?” said Iafrate, who is the local councilor for the area where the apartment is located.

“We all have problems, we all have things we don’t like… but to go to this extreme to solve an issue is just unimaginable. I don’t know what to say.”

Vaughn Mayor Steven Del Duca said he has asked facilities throughout the city to lower their flags to half-staff until further notice in memory of the victims.

Police, SIU are investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate police-involved deaths in Ontario.

SIU spokeswoman Kristy Denette said police found the victims on different floors. She said investigators do not believe he exchanged fire with the officer who killed him.

Court documents for a man of the same name show a long history of threatening housing board members, and at least two building managers quit because of him, with security guards leaving or changing shifts to avoid him. that. Residents also said that Villi would abuse them and film them.

They also show he was set to return to court on Monday after the board sought to deport him for nuisance. The board was asking a judge to find him in contempt for violating an earlier order not to contact the board, to stop threatening its members and construction staff and to stop posting about them on social media.

York Regional Police said they are working to determine a motive in what they called a “horrific” shooting.