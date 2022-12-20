Buying a Motorcycle: A Comprehensive Guide

Buying a motorcycle is exciting, whether it’s brand-new or pre-owned, it will give the rider a chance to try out something new and see the open road in a different way. Finding the right bike can be a challenge, though. Before heading out to start looking at new and used bikes, riders of any skill level can check out the comprehensive guide to buying a motorcycle below to make sure they don’t miss anything important.

Bikes to Fit Any Budget

The first thing most people consider when buying any new vehicle is what will fit their budgets. While motorcycles tend to be cheaper than cars and trucks, brand-new, premium models still might not fit every rider’s budget. The best thing for buyers to do is to figure out what they can afford to spend first then check out a dealership like the American Motorcycle Trading Company to view both new and used bikes and get access to financing to expand their options.

Motorcycle Styles

Just like there’s a bike to fit any budget, there’s also a motorcycle style to fit any rider. Most experienced motorcyclists know what they like, but here are a few things to consider for novice riders:

Standard motorcycles are all-purpose bikes with an upright riding posture. They’re great for commuters and budget-conscious riders.

Cruisers have a more relaxed riding position with soft suspension and a V-twin engine. They’re often heavy, which can make them hard for novice riders to handle but are perfect for tall riders looking for a mix of comfort and style.

Touring bikes are designed for longer trips. They usually come fully loaded with saddle bags, large fuel tanks, and fairings to block wind, which reduce fuel efficiency but make motorcycle trips easier.

Sport bikes are built for performance and speed, so they’re ideal for thrill seekers. Novice riders should cut their teeth on standard motorcycles before buying sport bikes.

Dual-sport bikes combine the best parts of street motorcycles and dirt bikes for off-road riding. They’re best reserved for off-road and short rides.

Engine Size

A lot of motorcycle models come in a range of engine sizes . Some have ranges as wide as 250cc up to 1,400cc. As a general rule, motorcycles in the 250cc to 500cc range are good entry-level, budget bikes. Larger engines mean more power but also a greater amount of weight and thus usually more difficult handling.

What to Look for When Buying Used

Riders who purchase brand-new motorcycles off the lot have little to worry about beyond finding bikes that fit their riding styles and budgets. Those who plan to purchase used motorcycles need to be a little more careful. Buying used is a great solution for riders on strict budgets, but only if they know what to look for to avoid buying a lemon. As a general rule, it’s best to avoid bikes with:

Excessive wear

High mileage

Salvage titles

Difficulty cold-starting

Buying from a private seller tends to create more issues than purchasing a used bike from a dealership.

It Takes Some Time

It can take some time for riders to find the perfect bikes. Try to devote some time to researching different new and used models online before heading to a dealership, and keep in mind that it’s not always wise to buy the first bike that looks suitable. It’s OK to shop around and can even give newer riders a better idea of what they want.