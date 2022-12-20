Our grandchildren will pay if we don’t fix climate change

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly on August 16, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Swimming pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The idea of ​​becoming a grandfather is exciting for Bill Gates to write about. “I began to look at the world through a new lens recently when my oldest daughter gave me the incredible news that I will be a grandfather next year,” Gates wrote in a letter published overnight on his personal blog, Gates Notes. investment news Gates’ 26-year-old daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Nayel Nassar, are expecting their first child in 2023. “Just typing that phrase ‘I’m going to be a grandfather next year’ makes me emotional,” wrote the 67-year-old billionaire philanthropist, who made his fortune from the co-founder. Microsoft in the 1970s. “And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandson will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance at to survive and thrive.” Gates continues by summarizing the work of his eponymous philanthropic organization Gates Foundationis doing for children living in global poverty, to improve education, pandemic preparedness and the fight against polio and AIDS. Gates also talks about the work he’s doing to fight climate change, such as through the Gates Foundation supporting early-stage climate companies with his investment firm. Advanced Energy Enterprises. The response of current leaders to climate change will affect future generations, which is the first point Gates makes in the section of his paper where he addresses climate change. “I can summarize the solution to climate change in two sentences: We must eliminate global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Gates writes. “Extreme weather is already causing more suffering, and if we don’t get to net zero emissions, our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse.”

Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done. Bill Gates Co-founder of Microsoft, climate investor

The implications are great and so are the challenges. “Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done,” Gates writes. “We need to revolutionize the entire physical economy of how we make things, move, produce electricity, grow food and stay warm and cool in less than three decades.” Gates started working on climate change when he learned about the struggles of small farmers in the countries where his beloved philanthropic organization was working. The Gates Foundation funds climate adaptation work, helping people adapt to the implications of a warming world, where there is no profit to be made from commercial enterprise. “It starts from the idea that the poorest are suffering the most from climate change, but businesses have no natural incentive to make tools that help them,” Gates writes. “A seed company can make profits from, say, a new variety of tomato that has a nicer shade of red and doesn’t bruise easily, but there’s no incentive to create better varieties of cassava that (a) survive floods and droughts and (b) are cheap enough for the world’s low-income farmers,” Gates writes. “The role of the foundation is to ensure that the poorest benefit from the same innovative capabilities that benefit the richest countries. wealth.”

Not all of Gates’ climate work is philanthropic. Breakthrough Energy Ventures funds early-stage companies that are working to build and grow companies to decarbonize various sectors of the economy. Building profitable companies to tackle a problem that affects the well-being of the global population may seem like a no-brainer for Gates, who already has a fortune to his name. $103.6 billion according to Forbes since monday. But Gates says the decarbonisation of global industry is too big a problem for even his own deep pockets. “Philanthropy alone cannot eliminate greenhouse gases. Only markets and governments can achieve that kind of pace and scale,” Gates said. Any profits Gates makes from the investments he makes in Breakthrough Energy companies will go back into climate work or the philanthropic foundation, he said. Plus, if companies working to address climate change can be self-sustaining, it will encourage other investors to put money into them. “Companies need to be profitable in order to grow, continue to operate, and prove there is a market for their products,” Gates writes. “The profit incentive will attract other innovators, creating competition that will lower the prices of zero-emission inventions and have a significant impact on emissions from buildings.”

Greenhouse gas emissions are still rising