International
Our grandchildren will pay if we don’t fix climate change
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly on August 16, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Swimming pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The idea of becoming a grandfather is exciting for Bill Gates to write about.
“I began to look at the world through a new lens recently when my oldest daughter gave me the incredible news that I will be a grandfather next year,” Gates wrote in a letter published overnight on his personal blog, Gates Notes.
investment news
Gates’ 26-year-old daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Nayel Nassar, are expecting their first child in 2023.
“Just typing that phrase ‘I’m going to be a grandfather next year’ makes me emotional,” wrote the 67-year-old billionaire philanthropist, who made his fortune from the co-founder. Microsoft in the 1970s. “And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandson will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance at to survive and thrive.”
Gates continues by summarizing the work of his eponymous philanthropic organization Gates Foundationis doing for children living in global poverty, to improve education, pandemic preparedness and the fight against polio and AIDS.
Gates also talks about the work he’s doing to fight climate change, such as through the Gates Foundation supporting early-stage climate companies with his investment firm. Advanced Energy Enterprises.
The response of current leaders to climate change will affect future generations, which is the first point Gates makes in the section of his paper where he addresses climate change.
“I can summarize the solution to climate change in two sentences: We must eliminate global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Gates writes. “Extreme weather is already causing more suffering, and if we don’t get to net zero emissions, our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse.”
Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done.
Bill Gates
Co-founder of Microsoft, climate investor
The implications are great and so are the challenges.
“Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done,” Gates writes. “We need to revolutionize the entire physical economy of how we make things, move, produce electricity, grow food and stay warm and cool in less than three decades.”
Gates started working on climate change when he learned about the struggles of small farmers in the countries where his beloved philanthropic organization was working. The Gates Foundation funds climate adaptation work, helping people adapt to the implications of a warming world, where there is no profit to be made from commercial enterprise.
“It starts from the idea that the poorest are suffering the most from climate change, but businesses have no natural incentive to make tools that help them,” Gates writes.
“A seed company can make profits from, say, a new variety of tomato that has a nicer shade of red and doesn’t bruise easily, but there’s no incentive to create better varieties of cassava that (a) survive floods and droughts and (b) are cheap enough for the world’s low-income farmers,” Gates writes. “The role of the foundation is to ensure that the poorest benefit from the same innovative capabilities that benefit the richest countries. wealth.”
Not all of Gates’ climate work is philanthropic. Breakthrough Energy Ventures funds early-stage companies that are working to build and grow companies to decarbonize various sectors of the economy. Building profitable companies to tackle a problem that affects the well-being of the global population may seem like a no-brainer for Gates, who already has a fortune to his name. $103.6 billion according to Forbes since monday.
But Gates says the decarbonisation of global industry is too big a problem for even his own deep pockets.
“Philanthropy alone cannot eliminate greenhouse gases. Only markets and governments can achieve that kind of pace and scale,” Gates said. Any profits Gates makes from the investments he makes in Breakthrough Energy companies will go back into climate work or the philanthropic foundation, he said.
Plus, if companies working to address climate change can be self-sustaining, it will encourage other investors to put money into them.
“Companies need to be profitable in order to grow, continue to operate, and prove there is a market for their products,” Gates writes. “The profit incentive will attract other innovators, creating competition that will lower the prices of zero-emission inventions and have a significant impact on emissions from buildings.”
Greenhouse gas emissions are still rising
The bad news is that greenhouse gas emissions are still rising.
“Unfortunately, for short-term goals, we are failing. Between 2021 and 2022, global emissions actually rose from 51 billion tons of carbon equivalent to 52 billion tons,” Gates writes.
On Monday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations also underlined the grim reality of the current moment in climate change.
“We’re still moving in the wrong direction” Antonio Guterres said on Monday. “The global emissions gap is widening. The 1.5 degree target is a slog. National climate plans are failing miserably.”
Despite the bleakness of the current climate moment, Gates is optimistic about increased investment in decarbonization technologies.
“We are much further along than I would have predicted a few years ago in getting companies to invest in zero-carbon breakthroughs,” Gates writes.
According to Gates.
Private money is also flowing into climate technologies at a good clip. Venture capital firms have invested $70 billion in clean energy startups in the past two years, Gates writes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/20/bill-gates-our-grandchildren-will-pay-if-we-dont-fix-climate-change.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55
- OneWeb satellite launch deploys 40 more satellites
- US Seeks to Strengthen Relations with Ecuador as China Expands Regional Role | International Trade News
- Winter clothes for men: 29 wardrobe essentials worth investing in this season
- Stocks snap four-day losing streak, Tesla selloff intensifies
- Google Pixel 8’s main camera could be one of the major upgrades
- Qatar 2022 World Cup winners Argentina return home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
- Reviews | The January 6 committee recommends indicting Trump. But that’s not his legacy.
- Courteney Cox sells West Hollywood condo to neighbor
- Tim DeMorat and Fotis Kokosioulis Named STATS Run FCS All-Americans
- Our grandchildren will pay if we don’t fix climate change
- Jack Ryan: Every Actor Behind the Famous Action Hero