International
Qatar 2022 World Cup winners Argentina return home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina
CNN
–
Argentina’s World Cup-winning team arrived home to a jubilant Buenos Aires on Tuesday as millions lined the streets and celebrated the return of their champions.
On arriving at the site on Tuesday morning, Team captain Lionel Messi stepped off the plane first, holding aloft the golden trophy, followed by his triumphant team on a red carpet at the airport.
As the team bus left the airport, it was immediately flooded by cheering fans dressed in the blue and white national colours. The videos show the bus moving slowly behind a police escort, surrounded by tens of thousands of people waving the Argentine flag and setting off fireworks into the night.
The air was filled with cheers as the crowd sang and danced; the players, standing in the open upper deck, waved to their adoring supporters.
About 4 million people turned out to watch the victory parade in the capital, state news agency Tlam reported, citing police. Tuesday was declared a national holiday following the teams’ thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in Qatar on Sunday.
The bus carrying the entire team was meant to go to the Obelisk, a historic monument in downtown Buenos Aires, but was unable to proceed because of the large crowds, said Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Federation. Tuesday.
They don’t let us go to greet all the people who were at the Obelisk, the same security agencies that accompanied us, they don’t let us move forward, said Tapia, a thousand apologies on behalf of all champion players.
A helicopter including Messi, teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni flew over the crowds, police said on Tuesday, hovering over the parade before returning to the association football training ground in Ezeiza, in outskirts of the city.
The team will spend the night at the Argentine Football Association’s training facility, according to Tlam.
Crowds of fans had camped out at the training ground on Monday ahead of the teams’ arrival, with pictures showing fans pouring out of cars parked on the grounds. Some laid on blankets on the grass, while others sat on picnic chairs around the coolers.
The long-awaited return of the teams continues several days of non-stop celebrations across the country and among fans overseas, following Argentina’s explosive victory against France.
Superstars Messi and Kylian Mbapp faced off on the pitch in what has been widely called the greatest World Cup final of all time.
Mbapp was defending France’s 2018 tournament victory in Russia, while 35-year-old Messi was playing in what could be his last World Cup game, looking to win the trophy that had eluded him for so long.
Argentina took the lead in the first half, but France bounced back in the second half, earning a 2-2 draw that forced the game into extra time.
Messi scored his second goal of the match to restore his side’s lead, but Mbapp scored a second penalty to complete his hat-trick and take the final to penalties, which ended in triumph for Argentina after France missed two shots.
Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets of Buenos Aires after the World Cup triumph, flooding the central 9 de Julio street. Social media videos showed excited fans climbing atop street poles to wave the Argentine flag; others on earth danced, sang and sang in celebration.
The triumph in Doha was Argentina’s third World Cup victory and first since 1986, when the legendary Diego Maradona led the team to victory in Mexico.
Sunday’s victory also marked a turnaround in Argentina’s fortunes after three major final defeats at the 2014 World Cup and the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.
Those defeats prompted Messi at one point to announce his retirement from international football, although near-unanimous national outcry convinced him to reverse course, before winning the Copa America in 2021.
Now, with the World Cup also under his belt, Messi has cemented his status as one of football’s all-time greats alongside Maradona and Brazilian Pel.
I can’t believe we suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything, Scaloni said after the game on Sunday, according to Reuters.
I’m proud of the work they did, he added, fighting back tears as he was embraced by his players. I want to tell people to rejoice, it is a historic moment for our country.
