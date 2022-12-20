The French federation will pursue abusers of World Cup players





PARIS (AP) The French soccer federation wants to go after social media users who targeted some of the national team’s players with racist comments after France’s World Cup loss to Argentina. final. The federation said on Tuesday that some players were hit by unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social media and that it planned to file a complaint against those who posted abuse. The French Football Federation condemns in the strongest possible terms these intolerable behaviors and abuses, it said in a statement. French government officials have expressed their outrage at the insults. Isabelle Rome, the minister responsible for gender equality, said that Kylian Mbappe and Kinglsey Coman were among the victims. Mbappe and Coman are black. Comans club Bayern Munich also condemned racist comments aimed at the winger, one of the French players who missed out on the penalty shootout that decided Sunday’s final. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. “Racism has no place in sport or our society,” Bayern tweeted. French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted her support for Coman and all abused players, saying the disgusting comments have no place in football or anywhere else. Anti-racism group SOS Racisme said in a statement that some players had to disable comments on their Instagram accounts due to a flood of racist abuse, with hundreds of users on the social network posting comments comparing them to monkeys, slaves or even incited. to return to the jungle. The NGO said it will file a complaint. France twice fought back for a 3-3 extra-time draw in Qatar before Argentina won a penalty to seal one of the most thrilling finals in World Cup history. Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni then missed for France. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

