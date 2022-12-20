International group of Rugby Match Officials launched





The world’s first representative body for high-performance international match officials has launched, with the dual objective of supporting officials on and off the field and advancing their voice within World Rugby structures. International Rugby Match Officials (IRMOs) will facilitate key interactions between the global governing body and selected match officials for men’s and women’s international 15s and sevens competitions, increasing outreach and communication. Created with the support of World Rugby to promote and protect the interests of match officials, IRMO gives key match officials a voice in the decision-making process to enhance safety and spectacle. The group will contribute to discussions and decisions regarding future law and protocol development and audience education, providing a collective voice on tournament provisions and conditions that support a high-performance environment at the international level of play. Significantly, the body will also promote referee development as an exciting career path and refereeing in general, inspiring the next generation by upholding the values ​​that are at the heart of the sporting culture of respect and togetherness that attracts young participants, officials and fans. . . The main objectives of IRMO are: To act as a representative body for its members on World Rugby committees and in discussions about the laws of the game, relevant playing protocols and high standards of tournament performance for match officials

To promote and support the physical and mental well-being of members

To foster the development of high performing match officials and inspire more young people to take up refereeing

To promote the values ​​of the game which are essential for sporting growth IRMO members include record breaker Wayne Barnes (bottom right photo), the most capped referee in Test history with 101 matches, and refereeing the 2021 Rugby World Cup and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens final, Hollie Davidson (photo above with RWC21 match officials team). Speaking about today’s launch, Barnes said, “This represents a significant development for the recognition and support of rugby match officials on the world stage. For the first time there will be a collective network of voice and support for international referees and officials of televised matches, championing issues of interest ranging from the promotion of physical and mental wellbeing to the preservation of sporting values ​​and the representation of international match officials within World Rugby’s decision-making structures. Davidson said IRMO will play an important role in supporting and educating the current and next generation of international match officials, working with stakeholders such as World Rugby to provide the platform for our members to be the best they can be. to be on the world stage while providing inspiration for the next generation to pick up the whistle. World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin welcomed the establishment of the body, saying match officials are fundamental to the sport and their role is bigger than the matches they officiate. They are ambassadors, champions of our values ​​and are increasingly contributing to the future shape of the sport through their playing expertise. The establishment of the IRMO provides a voice and support mechanism for the world’s leading match officials and will better formalize interactions between them and World Rugby on a range of topics from law review, performance officiating and tournament provisions to commercial opportunities and mental well-being. , all geared towards enabling them to be the best they can be on and off the field. IRMO will hold its first AGM in January before the start of the international window when the inaugural Chair and Board members will be elected. Connected

