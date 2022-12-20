2024 McKinney International Art and Design Residency: 2022: News: Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design: Indiana University Bloomington





Deadline: February 15, 2023 of Eskenazi Art School Architecture + Design at Indiana University Bloomington invites applications for a 4-6 week McKinney International Art and Design Residency. A recognized artist or designer whose primary place of residence is outside the United States will be selected. Applicants must be actively engaged in a contemporary artistic practice and show evidence of a record of national and international exposure. Applications from practitioners of studio disciplines, as well as critiques, are welcome. Selected artists are required to visit for a 4-6 week period between February 1 and May 1, 2024. Artist-in-Residence will be selected based on the merit of their professional career, their commitment to being part of an academic environment and their proposal to develop and expand on their creative process using the facilities, unique collections and centers research available. at Indiana University. Selected applicants will be presented as part of McKinney Visiting Artist Lecture Series and must remain in residence for the entire period of residency. In addition, future residents will coordinate with the Eskenazi School of Art + Design to offer studio visits, open studios, and a workshop based on technical/conceptual innovations. Indiana University Bloomington is the flagship campus of eight IU campuses nationwide. Innovation, creativity and academic freedom are hallmarks of our world-class contributions to research and the arts. Just 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis with over 40,000 students, Indiana University Bloomington is a cultural and artistic center of the Midwest. While IU’s wonderful arts and entertainment offerings play a large role in the city’s cultural atmosphere, Bloomington is remarkable in its own right. Bloomington residents and IU students, faculty and staff form a vibrant, active community that benefits from the metropolitan qualities of a big city and the easy pace of a small town. Studio Art, founded in 1895, offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in fourteen concentrations, including ceramic tiles, drawing and painting, Graphic design, metalworking and jewelry design, digital art and time-based media, photography, FIBER, print, creative coreAND sculpture. Studio space, accommodation and a stipend of USD 7,000 will be provided. This scholarship will be distributed in two parts, one part before arrival to help with travel costs, and then the remaining part will be distributed after the visit is over. The Eskenazi School will also provide health insurance for the duration of the meeting and purchase up to $500 in supplies during the visit. Other studio expenses will be the responsibility of the successful applicant. To apply, please submit Motivational letter

Current CV

500 word proposal

Ten images of recent work and if writing is part of your practice, 2 writing samples Please specify: Date preferences

Interest in studio and research facilities and how these can best support your proposal Artists are invited to develop proposals using the following resources: Applications must be uploaded to SLIDEROOM. Apply here Indiana University Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to fostering diversity within its faculty and student population, and we encourage applications from women and minority candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eskenazi.indiana.edu/news/2022/2024-mckinney-international-resident.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos