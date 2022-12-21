Congress Unveils $1.7 Trillion 2023 Budget Bill – National and International News – TUE December 20, 2022

International
Congress unveils $1.7 trillion budget bill for 2023. Supreme Court blocks repeal of Title 42, for now. Germany sentences ex-Nazi typist, 97, for complicity in 10,500 murders.
NATIONAL NEWS
Congress unveils $1.7 trillion budget bill for 2023
It has become the norm to postpone the approval of these draft laws until the end of the year, but in fact they are supposed to be completed by October 1, when the government’s fiscal year begins. The last time Congress managed to pass all of its spending bills by that deadline was 1996. Nowadays, what should be boring and routine budget negotiations become opportunities for protracted horse-trading and artifice by lawmakers.
After passing a continuing resolution to buy another week to negotiate, Congress has released its $1.7 trillion spending proposal for 2023. In addition to 858 billion dollars for the Pentagon, the 4,155-page bill also contains $772 billion for domestic priorities. The Republican leader of the Senate
Mitch McConnell was happy to take credit on behalf of his party for massive defense budget increases and domestic spending cuts in the bill, in direct opposition to President Biden’s priorities. Even after claiming credit for the victory, McConnell said it was likely that many Republicans would vote against the new bill. If that budget fails to pass, McConnell said he would push for another continuing resolution to push the budget debate into next year. At that time, Republicans will take control of the House and thus have even more opportunities to reduce domestic spending.
The domestic spending proposals include, among other things, $40 billion for American communities recovering from natural disasters. About $600 million of that is to address the water crisis in Jackson, MS.
The bill also increases funding for the Capitol Police, the agency tasked with protecting lawmakers, by $132 million for a total of $734.5 million.
Non-budgetary items
The proposal also includes provisions that have little to do with the budget. One of those provisions is a bipartisan reform of the election count law. The reform would clarify the language of the laws governing how the US certifies presidential elections by clarifying that the Vice President’s role in certification is entirely ceremonial. The hope is that this will prevent any January 6-style uprisings.
Another proposal would ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok from cellphones belonging to members of the federal executive branch, including Defense Department officials. Several national security agencies and watchdog groups have raised concerns about TikTok’s ties to China. TitTok’s parent company ByteDance is headquartered in Beijing. National security officials worry that China’s ruling Communist Party could use TikTok’s ad data collection to gather intelligence and even spy on Americans.
Click here for the full story
The Supreme Court blocks repeal of Title 42, for now
Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed the US to turn away asylum seekers at the border, was to be repealed tomorrow following a court order last month. However, a group of 19 Republican attorneys general appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. The group argued that repealing Title 42 could lead to disaster at the border and called for the policy to remain in place.
Chief Justice John Roberts granted the group’s request for a temporary stay on lifting the order. Robert’s ruling offered no indication of a timeline for when the justices would hear the appeal. However, the court asked the Justice Department to file the Biden administration’s response to the complaint by 5:00 p.m. today. This suggests that it is at least possible for the court to decide quickly whether or not to strike down Title 42.
Meanwhile in El Paso, TX, Customs and Border Patrol is already processing and releasing about 2,000 asylum seekers a day coming across the border from Juarez, Mexico. City leadership has asked for additional resources from the state and federal government to deal with the influx of more immigrants once Title 42 ends. So far, both the state and federal governments have been slow to respond. officials say there are at least 20,000 people in Juarez waiting for Title 42 to end. When that happens, officials say up to 5,000 people a day could start arriving. With limited space to house migrants in freezing temperatures at night, city leaders want more help transporting migrants to their chosen destinations.
Click here for the full story
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Germany sentences ex-Nazi typist, 97, for complicity in 10,500 murders
A court in Germany has found Irmgard Furchner, 97, guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders that took place during her time at the Stutthof death camp near Gdansk, Poland. Furchner was only 18 or 19 when she began working as a stenographer and typist in the camp from 1943 until the end of the Nazi occupation in 1945. Because of her age at the time, she was tried in a juvenile court. Furchner received a two-year suspended sentence, meaning she will not have to serve any time in prison.
During the entire operation of the camp from 1939 to 1945, experts believe that around 65,000 prisoners died. These included Jews, non-Jewish Poles and captured Soviet soldiers. The camp used a variety of methods to kill prisoners, including its infamous gas chambers.
Furchner worked directly with the camp commandant as his secretary and handled correspondence and processed official orders regarding Stutthof prisoners. Shortly before the start of the trial in September 2021, the then 96-year-old Furchner went on the run, but was found and arrested just hours later.
Stutthoff camp survivor Josef Salomonovic testified at the trial last December. Salomonovic was six years old when his father was shot dead in Stutthof in September 1944.She is indirectly guilty“, Salomonovic told reporters, “even if she just sat in the office and put her stamp on my father’s death certificate.”
Click here for the full story
