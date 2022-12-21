Media is the message at FILTECH 2023

More than 440 exhibitors will present new technologies and approaches for current and future challenges at FILTECH 2023, which will again be held in Cologne, Germany from February 14-16 next year.

The innovative force in the field of filtration and separation is strong, said Suzanne Abetz of the show’s organizing team. Especially in air filtration, the values ​​of fine dust and gases that affect the climate, microbes that are harmful to health and other influences are increasingly leading to new developments. In solids separation and solid-liquid separation as well, there are always new developments striving for maximum efficiency and higher quality.

In a dynamic environment, FILTECH 2023 will once again prove to be the global platform for the filtration industry and adjacent sectors. With 180 lectures planned at the conference we expect a lot of impulses for research and production companies in the filtration and separation industry.

Microfiltration

At the center of the exhibition will be many new types of filter media for a multitude of different end uses.

In HVAC indoor air filtration, for example, BinNova, based in Rudolstadt, Germany, will display its latest TripleAir polycationic microfiltration media for the permanent immobilization of hazardous particles, allergens, bacteria or viruses.

The wet nonwoven media has a permanent polymeric layer that provides an extremely large polycationic surface area and irreversible absorption of negatively charged particles such as allergens, bacteria, and viruses.

It provides added value through the irreversible immobilization of charged particles down to the molecular level and eliminates substances of concern such as silver, zinc and quaternary ammonium compounds.

nanofibres

A unique platform with multiple production technologies allows Fibertex Nonwovens, headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, to offer tailored filtration product concepts for air and liquid filtration based on the production technologies of needles, spunlace, spunbond, high loft, activated carbon and nanofibers.

In particular, the company’s proprietary nanofiber manufacturing capability allows for air filtration products up to HEPA 13 efficiency levels that can be used in a variety of applications, including vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, HVAC systems, respirators and filters. of cabin air. Additional properties such as extra permanent hydro and oleophobicity can be added by plasma treatment.

Activated carbon

Helsatech, a Mann+Hummel company, is a specialist in the design and manufacture of air filtration media based on activated carbon as well as other adsorbents. Its multifunctional tools reliably remove a wide variety of odors and pollutants from the air including particulates, VOCs, basic gases such as ammonia or amines and acidic gases such as H 2 S, SO 2 And no 2 .

Formaldehyde is contained as a binder or preservative in many plastics, paints, fabrics, flooring and furniture made from clapboards. As of 2015, it has been classified as category 1B which means it can cause cancer in the nasopharyngeal area when inhaled.

Mann+Hummel, a specialist in air filtration media.

In response, Helsatech has developed a media based on saturated activated carbons for the enhanced removal of formaldehyde from indoor and cabin air. Within the filtration process, the formaldehyde molecule is irreversibly bound to the impregnation substance.

Ionization

FFP-2 level filtration in cabin air filters is meanwhile enabled by a cabin air filter with built-in polarization and an upstream ionizer developed by Hengst, based in Münster, Germany.

Polarization ensures consistent filtration performance throughout the life of the filter. Cabin air filters typically contain electrical media which generally degrades significantly over time, affecting filter performance, but built-in polarization maintains charge.

In the ionizer, the negatively charged gas molecules charge the contained particles and some of them in turn form agglomerates. Both single, charged particles and agglomerates of multiple particles significantly improve filter efficiency. The ionizer developed by Hengst achieves uniform charging in a very compact space.

The combined effects of ionization and polarization result in long-term high particle filtration with low power consumption of 2.5 – 10 watts.

Lyocell

Fine fibers are known to be useful in the formulation of high efficiency filter media for the capture of small particles and Austria’s Lenzing is now supplying fibrillated Lyocell fibers for direct incorporation into filter media formulations. This has a positive impact on pore structure, permeability, filtration performance, mechanical properties, chemical resistance and formability.

Commercial applications for fibrillated Lenzing Lyocell fibers in filter media range from lightweight beverage filter papers, through folding media for industrial and automotive filters, to heavyweight depth filter sheets.

The fibers are produced from wood using a production process with low environmental impact. They are also fully biodegradable, providing a competitive advantage in markets increasingly concerned with both performance efficiency and sustainability.

FILTECH 2023 will have 180 lectures in addition to the exhibition where 440 companies will showcase their latest innovations.

Gradient structures

Haver & Boecker is a specialist in woven wire mesh for solid-liquid separation applications.

In collaboration with the Institute of Mechanical Process Engineering in Stuttgart (IMVT) has recently investigated and evaluated various off-line measurement techniques and particle systems and their impact on the efficiency result of fractional charge-dependent separation (FAG) and the dirt holding capacity of its special media. By means of a specially chosen gradient structure and layer orientation, the load-dependent fractional separation efficiency as well as the impurity holding capacity can be favorably influenced. This has positive effects on the lifetime and efficiency of sintered and unsintered multilayer metal mesh combinations.

Benefits for use in filter components include reduced tendency to clogging and pressure loss, improved separation efficiency and dirt holding capacity, and optimized throughput characteristics.

Unique combination

In addition to new filter media and membranes, FILTECH 2023 will also showcase the latest advances in filter cartridges, elements, housings and modules, as well as technology for processes such as electrospinning, nanofiber coating and folding. A further emphasis will be on digital design and a wide range of test equipment covering all aspects of filter manufacturing will be demonstrated at the exhibition.

The combination of congress and trade fair makes Filtech unique,” ​​concludes Suzanne Abetz. Visitors have the opportunity to experience the latest products and services from exhibitors directly and can learn about current trends in research and development in the congress area. For companies from India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and the USA we have also created country pavilions to increase participation.

