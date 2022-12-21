Beacon Global Strategies and Armitage International, LC announce Strategic Partnership





WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) and Armitage InternationalLC (Armitage) is excited to announce a strategic partnership focused on pursuing new opportunities to help companies doing business in the Indo-Pacific region. The changing economic and geopolitical environment in the Indo-Pacific has increased the demand for sound and actionable advice in a number of policy areas, including export controls, foreign military sales, sanctions policy, data governance and investment restrictions. This partnership will strengthen both firms’ capabilities to serve clients, building on Beacon’s focus on the region and deep understanding of Asia politics in Washington and Armitage’s deep relationships in the region and experience working in foreign capitals. “Partnering with Beacon will allow us to draw on decades of shared expertise on a variety of topics from the development of the U.S.China competition to its impact on global supply chains and national technology policies in order to help clients better understand the dynamics not only in Washington but throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” he said Richard ArmitagePresident at Armitage International. “We are excited about this new partnership with Armitage International. It will enhance the work of Beacon’s Indo-Pacific Practice to together help clients interpret the impact of changing relationship dynamics across the region and particularly between JapanRepublic of Korea, AustraliaAND United States“, he said Michael AllenManaging Director at BGS. About Beacon Global Strategies: Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a leading strategic consulting firm with over 70 staff and expert advisors that provides clients with a deep understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and outside of it. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense, the CIA, the Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector. Armitage International, LC: Armitage International, LC is a global business consulting firm founded in 2005 by the Honorable Richard L. Armitage, former US Deputy Secretary of State. He is joined by experienced professionals with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. Together, they provide multinational clients with critical domestic and international support in the areas of international business development, strategic planning and problem solving. SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies

