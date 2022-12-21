Florida-based Hard Rock International now operates the iconic Mirage resort in Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS – A new operator, Hard Rock International, began running the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, after Nevada state gambling regulators approved a nearly $1.1 billion sale from the site’s former owner MGM Resorts International, the companies said. Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole tribe, said it plans to reshape the property at the center of the glittering casino corridor on Las Vegas Boulevard, replacing its volcano attraction with a huge guitar-shaped hotel tower. Company Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement that the property’s 3,500 employees were absorbed Monday into Hard Rock’s 45,000-member workforce. The company has cafes, hotels, casinos and concert properties around the world. “We are excited to create an integrated resort on the Strip that will make this legendary entertainment community proud,” said Allen. The statement specified that there were no immediate plans to close The Mirage or lay off employees. Hard Rock and MGM Resorts announced plans for a takeover a year ago. The deal was made official after the approval of the Nevada Gaming Commission at a special meeting on Friday. “We’re thrilled to welcome Hard Rock to the neighborhood and wish them all the best,” Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of casino giant MGM Resorts International, said in a statement. The more than 3,000-room hotel on 80 acres becomes the first on the Las Vegas Strip to be run by an American Indian tribe. East of the Strip, the Connecticut-based Mohegan tribe operates a casino that opened in 2021 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas after that property — called the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — was purchased in 2018, renovated and rebranded by Virgin. West of the Strip, a branch of the California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians owns and operates The Palms. Seminole-owned Hard Rock International had no prior involvement with the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which operated from 1995 to 2020. It purchased the licensing and naming rights in May 2020. The Mirage’s redevelopment plan is expected to take by 2023. Costs are not disclosed. Daily operations “are set to continue under The Mirage brand for the foreseeable future and all room reservations and group bookings will be honored with no action required by guests or group organizers,” the company said. “The process … will ultimately dramatically reimagine every aspect of the resort and change the Las Vegas skyline with the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower,” the company promised. Hard Rock International also entered into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust that bought the MGM Resorts properties this year in a $17.2 billion deal with MGM Growth Properties, a publicly traded property landlord in eight states. New York-based VICI owns properties and leases them to hospitality and entertainment operators. The sale marks the end of an era for the Polynesian-themed property, built by former casino magnate Steve Wynn and credited with helping transform Las Vegas from a gambling hub to an ultra-luxury tourist destination with broader appeal. It opened in November 1989, with a sidewalk volcano erupting years before gondoliers began plying the canals at the Venetian and fountains began dancing at the Bellagio. For years The Mirage hosted Siegfried & Roy taming white tigers. It remains home to a Cirque du Soleil show set to a Beatles soundtrack. Changing hands is one of several popular properties on Las Vegas Boulevard. Bally’s Corp. Rhode Island-based completed its acquisition in September of the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel and casino. Bally’s Corp. does not own Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip. Caesars Entertainment Inc., which owns Bally’s Las Vegas, is rebranding the 2,800-room property as the Horseshoe Las Vegas. This is based on a name made famous in a downtown arcade that hosted the first World Series of Poker.

