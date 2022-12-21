S&P Global is looking for an oil news editor





S&P Globalprovides essential intelligence that empowers decision-making. We provide the world’s leading organizations with the right data, connected technologies and expertise they need to move forward. As part of our team, you will help solve complex challenges that equip businesses, governments and individuals with the knowledge to adapt to a changing economic landscape. S&P Global Commodity Insightsenables organizations to create long-term and sustainable value with data and insights for a complete picture of global energy and commodity markets. Role:Editor, Americas Oil News You are an experienced, scoop-driven business news reporter who enjoys serving readers with the relevant commodity market news they need to make critical business decisions. You know your market and you can’t wait to tell people what’s going on – and what it means, especially on pricing. You are comfortable interviewing senior industry executives, including on microphone/camera. You also like to dive into earnings reports and regulatory filings. You look for opportunities to visually present data-rich news and understand that a story can be a graphic or a podcast. Accuracy, timeliness and the ability to bring clarity to the complex are paramount. Your main area of ​​focus is the oil (producers) and midstream (pipelines, storage, terminals) segments. With the help of Platts Analytics and Platts Pricing data and analysis, you write about pipelines, drilling, export terminals and everything that affects oil supply, demand and prices. The team:Your manager will be the head of Oil News for the Americas, but you will interact with gas, energy and regulatory/government news managers. You will be surrounded by experienced journalists and analysts. The environment is fast, pleasant and professional. Impact:You’ll give America’s readers a perspective on global oil markets, and international readers will turn to your content to understand America. What’s in it for you:Platts News features our commodity price benchmarks and analysis to provide unique market insight. Platts news is widely read and trusted in the global oil industry. Decision makers read Platts news because it helps them make critical profit decisions. Our hiring manager says:The person who will succeed in this job will be passionate about reporting and understanding complex subject matter and explaining it clearly and concisely to a time-starved audience. Versatility and independence in someone who works well with others is what they were looking for. Responsibilities: Write breaking news and analysis, summarized and in-depth intraday and daily, on key developments relevant to the oil markets for services, Platts Alert releases and for Dimensions Pro, our multi-commodity news and data platform.

Collaborate with pricing analysts and reporters to provide timely market insights utilizing Platts pricing benchmarks, proprietary data and analytics.

Produce content in a variety of situations such as conferences, weekend emergencies, etc.

Copy file that is well researched, accurate and clean (spelling, grammar and style).

Develop a broad and diverse industry resource base.

Liaise with production team to produce graphics to enhance content.

Contribute frequently to digital media (eg, blogs, podcasts, videos) and social media activities. What we are looking for: Over three years of reporting/writing experience, preferably in energy markets, but also as a broader business or financial journalist.

Flexible reporters able to cover developments from different regions in America as needed.

Concise, numerical writing style.

Research and analytical skills with the ability to find, interpret and use a variety of information, including price and other market data, regulatory and corporate documents, including company earnings reports.

Bachelor’s degree required. Journalism, Economics, Business and/or Finance. To apply, go here.

