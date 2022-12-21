The EU has found a way to control carbon emissions across its borders





Comment on this story COMMENTARY The European Union has a bold plan to ensure its tougher pollution standards are not undermined by trading partners with weaker ones. It is the introduction of a tax officially known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to combat so-called carbon leakage, which occurs when companies move production to countries with easier policies to reduce costs. The aim is to level the playing field and protect European producers, while encouraging other regions to follow the EU’s lead on emissions taxation. The idea has sparked a hostile reaction from trading partners including Russia and China, and heightened tensions over green subsidies with the US. 1. How will the carbon tax work? It will initially target steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen and electricity, all carbon-intensive goods. CBAM will begin a data collection phase in October 2023, when importers will monitor and report the number of metric tons of carbon dioxide released from the production of imported goods. After that, importers will have to buy a new type of pollution certificate to reflect that emission in line with prices on the blocks of the Emissions Trading System, its market for permits. The fee can be at least partially waived if the carbon tax has already been paid in the country where the goods were produced. This is important because it prevents the plan from being considered an illegal tariff under regulations drawn up by the World Trade Organization. 2. How strict are EU pollution limits? The 27-nation bloc, which sees itself as a pioneer in climate action, is tightening rules to meet a binding target of being climate neutral by 2050 (meaning any greenhouse gas emissions are offset by removals ). In July 2021, it unveiled the biggest overhaul to date of its 16-year-old emissions market: Permits will be harder to secure and the program will be expanded to include transportation. The moves have helped the price of ETS permits rise more than 10-fold in five years to reach a record of just 100 euros ($106) a tonne in 2022. 3. How serious is carbon leakage? Less than 4% of global emissions are currently subject to direct carbon pricing in line with the 2030 targets set out in the Paris Agreement, according to the World Bank, and environmentalists say most taxes are not high enough to change behaviour. of pollutants. In the EU, the risk of carbon leakage became a hot topic as emissions prices rose. The issue will become more challenging as the free permits manufacturers now receive from governments are phased out. Trading partners are unhappy with Europe’s efforts to force them to match the bloc’s climate ambitions. The EU’s pioneering plans to reduce carbon emissions can almost be used as a trade weapon, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said during the COP26 climate conference in 2021. China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has attacked the CBAM as a trade barrier, although it also plans to expand its emissions trading market. Russia, the EU’s second-biggest steel exporter, has said the mechanism could boost the price of key commodities such as steel and aluminum, although its exports to the bloc have fallen because of the war in Ukraine. The prospect of CBAM has already pushed Turkey, the EU’s largest source of steel imports, to finally ratify the Paris Agreement. Perhaps most critically, America does not have a carbon market and so will have to pay for carbon-intensive exports to the EU. The US government has been skeptical of the idea, while European countries led by France have criticized a cornerstone of Washington’s green agenda, a package of subsidies for green investment that EU officials say could break competition rules in WTO. 5. Is the EU alone with a carbon border tax? The US has begun its own version, potentially as part of a national carbon tax, which US businesses increasingly favor over new restrictions on emissions. So has Canada. Environmentalists and economists, including Nobel laureate William Nordhaus, have long advocated this approach because it allows countries to join a kind of carbon club to eliminate the problem of free-riding on other nations’ efforts. Germany has put forward its idea for such a union together with the Group of Seven. The EU plan is seen as a test of whether such a fee could be used to advance carbon pricing around the world. A local program is operating in California. In short, no. EU governments and the European Parliament have now signed off on the plan and it is thought to be in line with WTO rules. There are still technical challenges, including how to measure the amount of carbon embedded in a product and determining how to credit carbon fees paid in countries outside the bloc. CBAM will end or at least phase out free carbon allowances currently given to European industries seen as most likely to leave the bloc, potentially setting up a battle with its own steelmakers and cement. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, will regularly review the mechanism and has the option to make changes if an unforeseeable, extraordinary and unprovoked event impairs its functioning. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

