The Bank of Japan shocks global markets with a shift in bond yields

Global markets were jolted overnight after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly widened its target range 10-year Japanese government bond yields causing a worldwide sell-off in bonds and stocks. The central bank caught markets by surprise by changing its yield curve control (YCC) policy to allow yields to 10 years Japanese government bonds ( JGB ) will move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from 25 basis points previously, in a move aimed at softening the effects of prolonged monetary stimulus measures. investment news In a policy statement, the BOJ said the move was intended “to improve market functioning and encourage a smoother shaping of the entire yield curve while maintaining accommodative financial conditions.” The central bank introduced its yield curve control mechanism in September 2016, with the aim of lifting inflation towards its 2% target after a prolonged period of economic stagnation and ultra-low inflation.

The Bank of Japan shocked global markets on Tuesday by widening the target range for its 10-year government bond yield. Kazuhiro Nogi | Afp | Getty Images

The BOJ, in line with most major central banks, also left its key interest rate unchanged at -0.1% on Tuesday and vowed to significantly increase the rate of its 10-year government bond purchases, maintaining its stance of its ultra-loose monetary policy. In contrast, other central banks around the world are continuing to raise rates and tighten monetary policy aggressively in an effort to curb high inflation. YCC change prompted yen and bond yields around the world will rise, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific fell. of Japan Nikkei 225 it closed up 2.5% on Tuesday afternoon. The 10-year JGB yield briefly rose to more than 0.43%, its highest level since 2015. By midday in Europe, the US dollar was down 3.3% against the rising yen. The yen’s rise saw the currency mark its biggest one-day gain against the US dollar since March 1995 (27 years, eight months, 20 days), according to currency data FactSet. US Treasury yields rose, with 10-year note climbing about 7 basis points to just under 3.66% and 30-year bond rising more than 8 basis points to 3.7078%. Yields move inversely to prices. Shares in Europe pulled back first, with the pan-European one Stoxx 600 shedding 1% in early trade before recovering most of its losses by late morning. European government bonds also sold off, with Germany’s 10-year yield rising almost 7 basis points to trade at 2.2640%, down from previous highs.

‘testing the water’

“The decision is being read as a sign of testing the waters for a possible withdrawal of the stimulus that has been pumped into the economy to try to boost demand and wake up prices,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves. . Lansdowne. “But the Bank is still firmly committed to its bond-buying program, claiming it’s just a fine-tuning, not the start of a policy shift.” That sentiment was echoed by Mizuho Bank, which said in an email on Tuesday that market moves reflect a sudden flurry of bets on a hawkish policy pivot from the BOJ, but argued that “the popular bet doesn’t mean it’s the reality of politics, or the intended perception of politics”.

“The fact is that there is nothing in the underlying nature of the move or the accompanying communiqué that challenges our fundamental view that the BoJ will calibrate policy to ease pressures on the JPY, but will not be overtly hostile,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of the economy and strategy. for Mizuho’s Asia and Oceania Treasury Department. “For one, every effort was made to emphasize that policy accommodation is being maintained, whether this was in relation to the target as well as possible increases in bond purchases or suggesting no further widening of the YCC target band ( for the moment).

Volatility points