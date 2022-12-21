Bluewhites Pathfinder Named Top 10 in Agri-Center World Ag Expos New Product Competition







Fresno, CA | December 20, 2022 at 11:22 am Central Standard Time Bluewhite is honored to be named one of the Top-10 New Products of International Agri-Center World Ag Expos in their competition of new products. I am very proud of the entire product team and this award truly recognizes their expertise and dedication to bringing autonomous systems to perennial crop growers. We are in the unique position that Pathfinder is already commercially available and with the growers we work with, we have already seen significant impact on their farms, says Ben Alfi, CEO of Bluewhite. Permanent crop growers continue to face increasing pressures to reduce operational costs, reduce their environmental footprint and find ways to do more with less. There also remains a significant labor shortage, particularly in California’s Central Valley area, where a large majority of Bluewhite’s customers are located. Bluewhite recognized that these challenges were faced by most growers and set out several years ago to build a platform to help address these challenges. Pathfinder was developed to be a cost-effective, flexible and secure solution for permanent crop growers. The platform can transform any existing orchard or vineyard tractor brand into a fully autonomous fleet capable of performing multiple tasks, such as spraying, herbicide application, mowing, mowing or harvesting with high operational precision and efficiency. By retrofitting an existing fleet of growers, Bluewhite has not only been able to help the grower maximize their existing assets and reduce their environmental footprint by providing more accurate technology, but ultimately they have been able to increase value final of the cultivators. Bluewhite Pathfinder can be upgraded to any device Mother Blue and white spent the last four years building Pathfinder, our autonomous tractor trading suite, to ensure we help improve our customers’ bottom lines and solve their operational challenges, says Michal Roizman Vida, VP President of Bluewhite Product. The platform has helped maximize productivity and reduce operational cost by up to 85%, supporting growers’ journey to a more profitable and sustainable farm. The platform is unique and currently the only commercialized offering on the market that allows growers the flexibility to update and use their existing fleet with autonomy capability. Pathfinder uses the unique fusion of multiple sensors, LIDAR, cameras and GNSS, enabling safe navigation in any culture and application without relying on GPS/RTK or cellular connectivity, which is not available in all operating conditions. Bluewhite would also like to congratulate partners Tevel and Beewise as award winners in the competition as well. This further underlines the importance of cooperation and working together towards a common goal. The next five years in the autonomous supervised solutions space, Bluewhite believes, will truly set the stage for the permaculture industry and with this recognition, reaffirms Bluewhites commitment to the permaculture grower. This is only the beggining. There is much more to come. Grow Forward with blue white. ### Bluewhite was founded in 2017 with a vision to bring sustainable innovation to growers around the world. Today, Bluewhite is a global company headquartered in the US in Fresno, CA. Bluewhite’s mission is simple, to build resilient farms by maximizing growers’ productivity and reducing their operational cost. We equip existing fleets with autonomous technology, combined with an easy-to-use platform and end-to-end service; supporting their journey to a more profitable and sustainable farm. Bluewhite’s diverse team of engineers, farmers, technicians and field operators have decades of experience in autonomous technologies and share the same values: community, love of the land and innovation. We are committed to providing the best autonomous farm solution for everyone. Contact details Delaney Howell +1 563-299-3035 [email protected]



