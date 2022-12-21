It is impossible for world sports to develop without the Russian Minister RT Sport News





Oleg Matytsin described the restrictions imposed on athletes from his country as unprecedented

Global sport cannot hope to develop without the participation of Russian athletes, according to Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin. He added that ties should be maintained between his country and international federations, despite the current comprehensive bans imposed on Russia. “Russia is an important part of international sports. Every committee (in Russia) is doing everything possible to maintain dialogue with the international community. Matytsin said at an assembly of Russian Olympic officials in Moscow on Tuesday, as quoted by TV match. “We see from the international community an understanding that without Russia it is impossible to develop international sports. This aspect should be given maximum attention, because the year 2024 is just around the corner.” added the minister, referring to the Paris Olympics in just over 18 months.











Russian and Belarusian athletes remain sidelined from major competitions in a wide range of sports following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation issued in February due to the conflict in Ukraine. Recent signs have shown a change in attitude from the IOC. After a summit in Switzerland in early December, the organization announced it would consider proposals from Asian officials that could allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return under strictly neutral status. US Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Susanne Lyons later confirmed her organization was among those supporting the moves. Matytsin described the last 10 months as “difficult” for Russian sport between “Unprecedented sanctions”. However, he said the situation also offered opportunities. “I am sure that the period of sanctions and restrictions is also a period of opportunity. We need to look more closely at our reserves, at our domestic races. We are increasing the competition, especially for young athletes.” Matytsin said. “Many of you (Russian sports federations) have found yourselves under sanctions, but I ask you not to lose the dialogue with international federations. Communicate as closely and as often as possible with colleagues… We will definitely show achievements for which we are actively preparing.” added the minister.

