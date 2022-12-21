International support can pull Somalia back from the brink of famine
GENEVA
UN agencies say sustained, large-scale humanitarian aid could prevent Somalia’s famine from turning into a full-blown disaster in the coming months.
Thanks to generous international support this year, famine in Somalia has been delayed. But the threat of mass starvation in 2023 remains due to a fifth consecutive year of drought, rising food prices and intensifying conflict.
A recent UN food assessment found that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could rise to 8.3 million by April and the number of Somalis facing catastrophic food insecurity could rise to more than 700,000 by June . He warned that some areas will face outright starvation if humanitarian aid is not increased and sustained.
Etienne Peterschmitt is the UN Food and Agriculture Organization representative in Somalia. Speaking from the capital Mogadishu, he says the specter of Somalia’s 2011 famine continues to haunt aid agencies and what happened then must not be repeated now.
“Just to remind you that in 2011, we mentioned it in several reports, and we continue to emphasize that the fact is that by the time the famine was declared, half of the people who actually starved to death had already died,” Peterschmitt said.
More than a quarter of a million people died of starvation that year, half of them children under the age of five.
FAO reports that rural communities are currently among those most at risk and in need. The unprecedented drought, he points out, has forced entire pastoral, agro-pastoral and agricultural communities to flee their homes and seek humanitarian aid in crowded displacement camps in cities.
Peterschmitt says their ability to avoid famine and starvation depends on the survival of their herds and ability to grow crops.
Feeding their children, and we’ve mentioned it before, is directly related to the health and productivity of their animals, Peterschmitt said. “Unable to produce milk, those animals have been dying at a high rate for the last year. Of major concern is the estimated 1.8 million children who are likely to be malnourished.
Previous predictions of famine have so far been averted because humanitarian aid has covered many of the most basic needs. UN agencies say that this aid should continue and increase.
On December 1, the United Nations launched a record $51.5 billion humanitarian response plan to help 69 countries by 2023. The plan calls for $2.2 billion to support the 7.6 million people in Somalia.
