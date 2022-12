Most of southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada

Much of southern Manitoba, including the cities of Winnipeg and Brandon, is under an extreme cold warning Tuesday, with extreme wind chills expected to continue overnight, Environment Canada says. Cool overnight and early morning temperatures are expected to last until the end of the week, the weather agency says. Seasonal temperatures are expected to return by the weekend. The extreme cold warning covers all of southern Manitoba, except for the southeast corner of the province. In the west, it extends north to the Porcupine Provincial Forest area. As of Tuesday afternoon, the following areas were under warnings: City of Winnipeg.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa National Park and Riding Mountain.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Corner Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alsona and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Virden and Souris. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for southern and southwestern parts of Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg. (John Sauder/CBC) Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when cold temperatures or wind chill create an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia. The young, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, those who exercise or work outdoors, and people who are homeless are at even greater risk,Manitoba Health warns. Environment Canada advises to watch out for symptoms associated with cold weather, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discoloration in fingers and toes. Churchill under storm warning Although not under a cold warning, Churchill is under a thunderstorm warning with very poor visibility beginning Tuesday night, Environment Canada says. A low pressure system tracking in the direction of the Kivalliq coast will produce strong northerly winds of 50 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 70 km/h. Strong winds, combined with snowfall, will reduce visibility to less than 400 meters and make travel hazardous, the weather agency said. The orange area is under a storm warning. (John Sauder/CBC) Conditions are expected to remain poor in the Churchill area until Thursday, when winds will slowly weaken. Thunderstorm warnings are issued when widely reduced visibility of 400 meters or less is expected for at least six hours.

