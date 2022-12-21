New supportive housing site welcomes vulnerable Edmontonians – Edmonton

A new supportive shelter is welcoming Edmonton’s most vulnerable population out of the cold.

Mustard Seeds Prairie Manor, located off Whyte Avenue, first opened its doors in the summer and is now at 70 percent capacity.

The site is part of the federal governments national housing program, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). It is one of eight projects funded by the City of Edmonton and the federal government to provide housing for vulnerable people.

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy designed to address the urgent and immediate need for affordable housing through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units nationwide.

Prairie Manor is not only welcoming Edmontonians who may struggle to continue finding stable housing this winter, but giving them a permanent place to call home, said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

This project builds on The Mustard Seeds’ long history of work to address homelessness, reduce poverty and help Edmontonians meet their basic needs.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Sohi added, housing is critical infrastructure and we need to start treating housing like we treat other infrastructure.





Affordable and accessible housing has been a hot topic for Edmonton’s city council in the past year, with many councilors reaching a breaking point over the lack of support from the provincial government to create winter spaces and suitable housing for the city’s homeless.

The RHI program allowed the city to renovate the former Strathcona intersection into an 85-unit space that provides emergency housing. The total investment was $9.2 million from RHI and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and $1.7 million from the city.

Prairie Manor is an inclusive space with floors dedicated to individuals with reduced mobility, women and sober living, a press release said Tuesday.

The country has 49 units reserved for indigenous peoples, who currently make up 57 percent of the population experiencing homelessness.

To secure a place, residents sign a lease and pay rent that is 30 percent of their income. Residents are welcome to furnish and decorate their units according to their personal taste. Supports are also available as needed through referrals and visits, with staff on site 24 hours a day.

Matthew Dekker, a resident of Prairie Manor holds up his artwork, Dec. 20, 2022.

The Mustard Seed is very grateful for the opportunity to create a space where those who have experienced homelessness can find comfort and peace, said Katie Kitschke, director of housing, The Mustard Seed Edmonton.

We know there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Matthew Dekker moved in two months ago and says he likes it.

It is a beautiful place. I like it here. The people are so welcoming and friendly and helpful.

Dekker is an artist and said one morning he found a bag full of paint and a stack of canvases waiting for him on a shelf.

I’ve done a lot of painting, he laughed.

He said he found it difficult being homeless and now has his independence back, being able to make his own breakfast and go about his day as he pleases.

I am very grateful to be here, he said. For Edmonton to have a facility like this, we are so blessed.

— With files from Sarah Komadina, Global News