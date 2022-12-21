International
New supportive housing site welcomes vulnerable Edmontonians – Edmonton
A new supportive shelter is welcoming Edmonton’s most vulnerable population out of the cold.
Mustard Seeds Prairie Manor, located off Whyte Avenue, first opened its doors in the summer and is now at 70 percent capacity.
The site is part of the federal governments national housing program, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). It is one of eight projects funded by the City of Edmonton and the federal government to provide housing for vulnerable people.
The RHI is a $2.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy designed to address the urgent and immediate need for affordable housing through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units nationwide.
Read more:
The city is looking at different options to address the increase in homelessness in Edmonton
Read more
-
The city is looking at different options to address the increase in homelessness in Edmonton
Prairie Manor is not only welcoming Edmontonians who may struggle to continue finding stable housing this winter, but giving them a permanent place to call home, said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
This project builds on The Mustard Seeds’ long history of work to address homelessness, reduce poverty and help Edmontonians meet their basic needs.
At the press conference on Tuesday, Sohi added, housing is critical infrastructure and we need to start treating housing like we treat other infrastructure.
City council approves $7.5 million for emergency winter shelter space in west Edmonton
Affordable and accessible housing has been a hot topic for Edmonton’s city council in the past year, with many councilors reaching a breaking point over the lack of support from the provincial government to create winter spaces and suitable housing for the city’s homeless.
Trending now
-
Canada’s single-use plastic ban goes into effect on December 20. Here’s what you need to know
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ goods from H&M
Trending now
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ goods from H&M
-
A woman with intellectual disabilities needed help. Instead she went to jail
The RHI program allowed the city to renovate the former Strathcona intersection into an 85-unit space that provides emergency housing. The total investment was $9.2 million from RHI and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and $1.7 million from the city.
Read more:
The Mustard Seed opens a new permanent homeless shelter in south Edmonton
Prairie Manor is an inclusive space with floors dedicated to individuals with reduced mobility, women and sober living, a press release said Tuesday.
The country has 49 units reserved for indigenous peoples, who currently make up 57 percent of the population experiencing homelessness.
To secure a place, residents sign a lease and pay rent that is 30 percent of their income. Residents are welcome to furnish and decorate their units according to their personal taste. Supports are also available as needed through referrals and visits, with staff on site 24 hours a day.
The Mustard Seed is very grateful for the opportunity to create a space where those who have experienced homelessness can find comfort and peace, said Katie Kitschke, director of housing, The Mustard Seed Edmonton.
We know there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re proud to be a part of it.”
Matthew Dekker moved in two months ago and says he likes it.
It is a beautiful place. I like it here. The people are so welcoming and friendly and helpful.
Dekker is an artist and said one morning he found a bag full of paint and a stack of canvases waiting for him on a shelf.
I’ve done a lot of painting, he laughed.
He said he found it difficult being homeless and now has his independence back, being able to make his own breakfast and go about his day as he pleases.
I am very grateful to be here, he said. For Edmonton to have a facility like this, we are so blessed.
— With files from Sarah Komadina, Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9362113/new-supportive-housing-vulnerable-edmonton/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Treasury Implements Historic Exceptions to Humanitarian Sanctions
- New supportive housing site welcomes vulnerable Edmontonians – Edmonton
- US House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax records
- Kiccha Sudeep calls out the man who threw a slipper at actor Darshan
- Is BoohooMAN legit? A guide to safe shopping
- Most of southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
- India must reorient its China policy: The Tribune India
- Coach Prime adds 10 to football staff
- Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland over securities fraud schemes | USAO-MD
- Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Audio Goes Viral; PTI calls it fake
- PM Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge enjoy lunch of millet in parliament
- Winnie Harlow Flaunts in 6-Inch Sandals and Corset Dress at Lakers Game – Footwear News