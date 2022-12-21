The final biodiversity framework fails to meet the moment

Despite dire warnings of the devastating impacts mass extinction and climate change will have on humanity in the very near future, the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework lacks the ambition needed to address the biodiversity and climate crisis

” data-adaptive-image-768-retina-img=” ” data-adaptive-image-max-retina-img=” “data-adaptive-image-max-img=” “> The ultimate biodiversity framework fails wildlife

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada Early yesterday morning, the 196 nations that are parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) finalized a set of global goals and targets aimed at halting and reversing the devastating biodiversity crisis gripping our planet, end the mass extinction. of species, accelerate mitigation of climate change and other threats, and set us on a new path to harmony with the natural world by 2050.

Except for the ultimate goals and objectives that were adopted, they will not.

Unfortunately, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) it is no more ambitious than the biodiversity goals and targets that have been agreed upon by parties to the CBD more than 10 years ago in Aichi, Japan, practically none of them were fulfilled. And, once again, the global North has completely failed to own up to its past misdeeds and shoulder the responsibility it bears to address the problems it, in large part, created.

Right off the bat, the Frame starts with a whisper. The 2050 goals, which should reflect what Living in Harmony with Nature will look like in about 30 years, instead basically reflect how things look now as the total status quo. They would only preserve or enhance the area of ​​naturally functioning ecosystems around the planet as a whole, and, incredibly, stop the extinction of species not immediately, or in a few years, but by 2050, almost thirty years from now. .

of 2019 IPBES Global Assessment Report, on which the entire Global Biodiversity Framework is based, said that about one million species face extinction, many within decades. Letting everything go extinct over the next 30 years is definitely one way to stop extinction by 2050. Target 4 for species conservation was changed at the last minute to say something about trying to stop extinction by 2030, but still, is far from a specific target to stop extinction now.

Stopping extinction immediately after the adoption of the Framework was what many ambitious countries, including Panama, Nigeria, Canada, New Zealand and Niger, had been advocating all along. The world’s largest science-based organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund, IUCN, BirdLife and the Wildlife Conservation Society said stopping the extinction was now not only vital, but achievable. But power players like the United Kingdom, Russia and the European Union fought such language, choosing to let the species go rather than do what is required to save them.

The well-known 30 by 30 target, which was among the easiest biodiversity targets to communicate to the public, also poor, although it could have been worse. It ultimately lacks the clarity of purpose and direction it needs to ensure that 30 percent of land and sea areas are actually protected and not just protected on paper. Language calling for environmentally damaging activities such as oil and gas drilling, bottom trawling, commercial fishing and a host of others to be banned in order for those areas to count toward the 30 percent target was dropped, despite the efforts of the countries of the blue leaders led by Panama and Nigeria, among others. If it weren’t for these leading countries, the target might not have been adopted at all.

The 2010 Aichi Target calling for 17 percent protected areas on land and 10 percent in the ocean by 2020 was one of the few that was met, technically, though Experts agree that the lack of a quality standard on target meant that some of those protected areas actually achieved the biodiversity protection they were designated for.. The new 30 by 30 target seems destined for the same fate.

NRDC and partners had argued for years that a target that specifically addresses the impacts of wildlife trade on both biodiversity and human health should be included in the Framework. Goal 5, which at one time included strong, vague language to eliminate the exploitation, use and trade of wildlife that is illegal, ecologically unsustainable or poses a risk of pathogen spread, has become a statement of ambiguously positive for the sustainable use of wildlife. species, as long as it is legal and sustainable, only seeking to reduce the risk of another zoonotic disease pandemic like COVID-19 that has killed more than 6.7 million worldwide, and is ongoing.

IPBES Global Assessment clearly stated that direct exploitation of species is the number one factor driving marine species to extinction and the second largest factor for terrestrial species, just behind habitat loss. And it is the biggest driver of the risk of the new pathogen spreading from wild animals in trade to humans and livestock, mainly birds and mammals. Gabon, the Philippines, Panama, Nigeria, Nigeria, Chile and several others noted this from time to time, but the final text of the GBF only says, risk reduction, not risk elimination. It is a direct abdication of responsibility to protect us all from another global pandemic by the world’s most powerful governments. Again, influential players such as the EU and Australia were the most visible opponents of the pathogen spread text.

Finally, and most worryingly, the GBF completely fails to mobilize the resources that are needed to meet even the weakest goals and targets by 2030. With a biodiversity financing gap of more than $700 billion, it requires only a slight increase in funding to $200 billion per year. And worse, it does not respect the needs of countries in the Global South for whom the biodiversity and climate crisis present the most real and immediate threat to the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, a threat caused by centuries of colonialism and greed among the Global North.

Developing countries called for a dedicated Global Biodiversity Fund and $100 billion a year to protect vital forests and other landscapes and species in the Southern Megadiversity. What they got was $20 billion to start with, maybe $30 billion in the end, and administered by the Global Environment Facility, which takes years to distribute funds and favors projects in economic powerhouses like China and Brazil over less developed countries. the world’s poor where funds are most needed.

The document calls for an end to the roughly $500 billion worth of subsidies that are harmful to biodiversity, which is one of the most important ways in which we can quickly address biodiversity loss, but it does not call for a redirect of those subsidies in kind. – positive incentives. Thus, most of more than $700 billion gap in the amount needed to address the biodiversity crisis and the amount provided will remain, making it almost impossible to achieve the goals and objectives of the GBF.

However, something remarkable happened in the more than two-week negotiations. The main players from the Global South showed up and not only raised their voices during the talks, but really brought many of the positive changes that were added in the last day and hours, making the Framework better, although not strong enough. Panama was a persistent voice for ambition, much to the chagrin of the GBF co-chairs with a deal at any cost, and Nigeria and the rest of the 15-nation bloc of African countries from The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led the fight for equity in funding and comprehensive solutions to the biodiversity crisis. Line after line of English-only negotiations were rigged against them from the start, but Nigeria, the least developed country on Earth if global indicators are to be believed, stood up and fought again and again for their ambition and funding in a way desperate. need.

Power in Africa certainly appears to be shifting north and west from South Africa and the southern bloc, and middle-income countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Pacific are also gaining traction. By 2030, if not sooner, these areas of the Global South may be among the most powerful voices in these and other international dialogues.

Given the general lack of appetite for new ways of thinking, it is almost certain that in 2030 the Parties that led this poor result will face an even worse situation and wonder what went wrong . With notable exceptions, they will have failed not because they were too ambitious, but because they were too reluctant to break away from the failed systems of the past and chart a new course for nature and humanity.