Rohingya children dead as stranded refugees face starvation in Bay of Bengal, families say

Two children and a woman are among scores of Rohingya refugees feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat ran aground off the Indian coast, with at least 160 people on board at risk of starvation, family members said. and aid agencies.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are on the ship, told CNN of the deaths on Wednesday, adding that those still alive have no water, food or medicine.

We are extremely concerned and want them saved. It is increasingly difficult for them to survive, Khan said, adding that he last spoke to the boats’ captain on Sunday.

The boat, currently near the Indian territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal, is said to have been stranded since late November when its engine stopped.

It is believed to have headed to Malaysia from Bangladesh, where about 1 million Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, live in refugee camps after fleeing violence in their native Myanmar.

CNN cannot independently verify whether any deaths occurred on the boat. A United Nations spokesman said there were unverified reports suggesting at least 20 people may have already died during the shocking ordeal.

Babar Baloch, an Asia spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR), urged India and Sri Lanka to help rescue those on board.

Quick action is needed to save lives and avoid further deaths, Baloch said. We repeat our warning that the failure of states to save lives is resulting in more human misery and tragedy with each passing day.

A group of Southeast Asian lawmakers has also urged neighboring countries to urgently salvage the boat, according to a declaration by ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

The appeal comes days after the Sri Lankan Navy saved a boat it held 104 Rohingya refugees.

CNN has reached out to the Indian and Sri Lankan navies for comment.

Baloch said the UN believes around 2,000 Rohingya have undertaken the dangerous sea journey this year alone.

Many flee the overcrowded refugee camps of Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, where conditions are dire and women are at risk of sexual assault and violence.

The camps have mushroomed over the past five years as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled a brutal campaign of killings and arson by Myanmar’s military in western Rakhine state.

Life in the camps has its dangers. Fires are frequent and have destroyed hundreds of houses, while floods during the monsoon season often wash away poorly constructed huts.

Desperate to leave, many pay smugglers to smuggle them out of the camps.

Khan said his sister was looking for a better life for her daughter and decided to attempt the dangerous sea journey from Bangladesh on November 25.

The Rohingya people are becoming desperate, they are willing to risk their lives, Khan said.

The perilous journey from Coxs Bazaar to Malaysia can take weeks and sea conditions are challenging.

Many on the stranded boat are drinking rainwater when they can, Khan said, adding that some are growing so desperate that they are drinking water from the ocean.

Rahan Uddin said his 17-year-old brother was also on the boat, who had boarded in hopes of finding a job and earning enough money to help with his ailing parents’ medical bills.

We are very worried about him and his safety, Uddin said. We don’t know if he is alive or not.

While all countries are bound by international law to rescue people in distress at sea, quick action is not always possible, especially when it comes to Rohingya refugees.

In December last year, Indonesia agreed to help repair a stranded boat filled with more than 100 Rohingya refugees off its coast, but did not allow its passengers to seek refuge in the country.

In March 2020, a larger boat carrying almost 300 Rohingya spent more than six months at sea. Its passengers were diverted from several countries before finally being accepted by Indonesia. By then, at least 30 people, including women and children, had died. Many women survivors said they were assaulted on board the ship.

Last year, India’s Supreme Court ruled that Rohingya refugees in India could be forcibly returned to Myanmar.

India is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention and lacks a national refugee protection structure, according to UNHCR. Rohingya refugees are often labeled as illegal immigrants subject to deportation from India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been criticized for trying to repatriate the Rohingya over the years.

Khan said he wants the international community to see us as human beings.

Let our people get off the boat, he said. Please save Rohingya. Otherwise, we may die.