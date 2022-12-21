A state of emergency was declared amid water shortages in the Oneida Nation of the Thames

Leaders of an indigenous community near London, Ont., are calling on the federal government to work with them to help solve chronic water supply problems after a state of emergency was declared Tuesday due to low water levels. .

Residents of the Oneida Nation of the Thames are under an order to conserve water and limit its use with the community’s water tower at an all-time low.

The tower is the main source of water for the 546 houses and 22 buildings in the territory.

A statement from Oneida says water levels at the tower are “at an all-time low.” (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

“Unfortunately we are left with no choice but to order a halt to all non-essential water uses and put water conservation measures in place,” said Chief Todd Cornelius.

Brandon Doxtator, a councilor with the Oneida Nation, said the Thames River, which feeds the tower, is lower than usual for this time of year. He said water conservation tips are common in the summer but not in December.

“If we kept going at the rate we were going, we would have run out of water completely,” he told CBC News.

Doxtator said this latest shortage highlights long-standing and unresolved problems with water supply and quality in the Iroquois community of about 6,800 residents.

A boil water advisory has been in effect since September 2019 and became permanent a year later.

Doxtator said Oneida’s overall water infrastructure is weak. However, Oneida has reached an agreement in principle to pipe water to the community from Lake Huron. He said he would seek help from the federal government to update the infrastructure needed to test and distribute the water.

“The federal government has been distracted and has shown an inability to come to the table with a meaningful solution,” Doxtator said.

Oneida Nation of the Thames Chief Todd Cornelius says the federal government needs to work with the community to improve water infrastructure. Oneida has been under a boil water advisory since 2019. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Cornelius said ongoing water problems have left his community “in crisis.”

“We can’t fix this alone.”

Cornelius said Oneida is getting short-term water supplies from a private water company at a cost of $20,000 a day. This includes the distribution of bottled water to homes and bulk water deliveries to prevent the water level in the tower from falling.

Cornelius said climate change is partly to blame for low water levels in the reservoir and from the River Thames, which feeds it.

An emergency meeting was held Sunday with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Emergency Management Ontario, Public Safety Canada, the City of London, Middlesex County and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

“Everybody should be angry”

Other community leaders, such as Oneida Chief Executive Pam Tobin, noted the proximity to London and the years the community has worked to improve water infrastructure.

“This is a glaring example of what indigenous communities are experiencing as a result of slow progress with the truth and reconciliation commission’s call to action and UNDRIP”, said Tobin the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In addition to the lack of water for drinking and washing, Cornelius said the low water situation poses a serious risk to fire protection.

A father and four children died in a house fire in the community in 2016. Cornelius said poor water distribution made it difficult to fight the flames.

“This is happening over and over again in our community and we’re sick of it,” Cornelius said. “The federal government is not stepping up to the plate.”

In a statement, the City of London said it has met with Oneida officials to offer support and assistance to personnel, although the city has not received a formal request for assistance.

The city’s statement said Oneida is working with neighboring fire departments “to ensure service.”