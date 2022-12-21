Millions of people block the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate the World Cup victory

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) A parade to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup champions came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as millions poured onto streets, highways and overpasses in a chaotic bid to catch a glimpse of the winning national team. one of the biggest. World Cup Finals of All Time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans invaded the capital that the players had to ditch the open-air bus that carried them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an air parade.

The world champions are flying the entire route with helicopters because it was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of people’s happiness, Gabriela Cerruti, spokeswoman for President Alberto Fernndez, wrote on social networks.

After flying over key points in Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Federation outside the capital.

Some fans continued to celebrate in the streets, while others left Buenos Aires with long faces, lamenting that they were unable to pay their respects to the team that brought home the first World Cup trophy since year 1986.

They were angry because the government didn’t organize it properly so we could all celebrate, said Diego Benavdez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. They stole the World Cup from us.

Others, however, took it in stride.

I’m not disappointed, we lived the party, said Nicols Lpez, 33, who was in central Buenos Aires with his 7-year-old daughter.

The parade was briefly suspended after two people jumped from a bridge onto the open bus carrying the players. One made it inside the bus, the other fell on the pavement.

The head of the football association, Claudio Tapia, blamed law enforcement for the change of plans. The same security organizations that accompanied us are not letting us move forward, writes Tapia on social networks. I apologize on behalf of all champion players.

By nightfall, when most of the fans had already left downtown Buenos Aires, there were isolated clashes between some rioters and law enforcement. At least eight people were injured, according to local media reports.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, Buenos Aires’ iconic landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict several people who had broken their way inside the monument.

The bus had moved at a snail’s pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the ground parade was called off. Team captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players greeted the massive crowd as they held aloft the World Cup trophy after securing the country’s third title.

This is crazy, indescribable, said Brian Andreassi, 23, as he walked downtown wearing the team jersey. There are no words.

The World Cup and the success of Messi’s side brought much-needed good news to a country mired in economic turmoil for years and suffering one of the highest rates of inflation in the world, with nearly 4 in 10 people live in poverty.

There is an incredible unity among all Argentines, unity, happiness. It’s like you can breathe a different air, there’s a different energy in the air, said Victoria Roldn. My body and heart are ready to explode.

Carrying a replica of the World Cup, the 32-year-old and her 36-year-old sister, Mariana, were keen to catch a glimpse of the team and in particular their captain, Messi.

I was dying to see it, Roldan said. Seeing her with that huge smile, those bright eyes filled with hope, truly fills our heart with joy and happiness. … I think Leo has deserved it for years and this was his moment.

The players were all smiles as they looked at the crowds who waited to get as close as possible to the bus. About 4 million people were on the streets on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media citing police sources.

I celebrate the way people took to the streets to honor our team, President Alberto Fernndez wrote on social media after the parade was interrupted.

Celebrating fans took over the capital’s highways, roads and access roads as temperatures soared to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thousands of people had set up camp since Tuesday morning at the Obelisk.

Argentina’s president declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could celebrate its World Cup victory.

The song Muchachos, which was written by a fan and became an unofficial folk anthem for Argentina’s World Cup team, filled the streets as fans joined in singing it over and over.

Some fans also paid tribute to Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, the captain of the 1986 World Cup-winning team who died two years ago, with flags bearing his name and face. This is for Diego, who, watching from heaven, cheered the fans.

This is a holiday. The last time Argentina was champion I was 3 years old, I don’t remember anything, said Yael Torchinsky, 39. I want to live this intensely because the Argentine people need this happiness.

By mid-afternoon, fans began to fill the Plaza de Mayo in front of the Government House, amid rumors that the players might go there to repeat the celebrations for Argentina’s 1986 World Cup victory that were held there. Fernndez’s administration had offered the palatial residence, popularly known as Casa Rosada, or the Pink House, according to Security Minister Anbal Fernndez.

The raucous welcome for the team began before dawn as thousands of fans lined up after their return from Qatar.

The players were beaming as they stepped off their plane in Ezeiza, outside the Argentine capital, just before 3am on a red carpet. Messi was the first to emerge, holding the World Cup trophy, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they passed a sign reading “Thank you, champions”.

The team was welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing Muchachos and several players, including Messi, could be seen singing the words as they boarded the bus that took them to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.

The bus took an hour to travel the 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the airport to the AFA headquarters, where the players were greeted with fireworks and then spent the night. In the morning, Messi posted a photo on social networks where he is seen hugging the World Cup trophy next to him while sleeping.