China limits how it counts COVID deaths in official countExBulletin







change the subtitles Andy Wong/AP

Andy Wong/AP TAIPEI, Taiwan China counts only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of reported deaths as an outbreak of the virus grows. after the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing conditions are not counted as deaths from COVID-19, said Wang Guiqiang, head of infectious diseases at the No. 1 of Peking University. China has always been conservative in how it counts illnesses, whether from the flu or COVID-19. In most countries, including the United States, guidelines specify that any death where COVID-19 is a factor or contributor counts as a COVID-19-related death. In fact, Wang’s comments on Tuesday simply clarified publicly what the country has been doing throughout the pandemic. On Wednesday, China reported no new deaths from COVID-19 and actually subtracted one death from the total, bringing it down to 5,241, according to a daily report released by the National Health Commission, which did not provide an explanation. for the landing. The clarification of how China officially records deaths from COVID-19 comes as cases have surged across the country amid the easing of restrictions. However, the total number remains unclear, as China has stopped requiring daily PCR tests and many people are testing at home. Anecdotally, many people have become ill in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Earlier this year, Shanghai was hit by an omicron-induced explosion. Many people told the AP that their elderly family members who tested positive for COVID-19 and the dead were not counted in the city’s official death toll. When patients had underlying diseases, deaths were attributed to them. An AP investigation later showed that the numbers have been clouded by how health authorities tally COVID-19 statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent and occasionally changing standard after Shanghai changed how it determined the positive cases. This narrower criterion has meant that China’s death toll from COVID-19 will always be significantly lower than that of many other nations. An Associated Press reporter saw scores of people being wheeled out of funeral homes in Beijing last week, and two relatives told the AP loved ones had died after testing positive for COVID-19. However, last week, the country reported no deaths due to COVID-19. Different countries count cases and deaths in different ways, and patchy testing means direct comparisons are often misleading. But experts have repeatedly advised that authorities should be careful when counting deaths. Problems in counting deaths have raised questions in countries ranging from South Africa to Russia. The World Health Organization estimated in May that nearly 15 million people died from COVID-19 or from overwhelmed health systems in the first two years of the pandemic. This is more than the official death toll of over 6 million for that period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/21/1144631144/china-limits-how-it-defines-covid-deaths-in-official-count The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos