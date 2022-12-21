Nova Scotia government appoints new director of police watchdog agency – Halifax

Increase the font size of the article

Nova Scotia has named a senior Crown prosecutor as the next director of the province’s police oversight agency.

Alonzo Wright will become director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, effective Jan. 9.

Wright is replacing retired Crown attorney John Scott, who was appointed interim director when Felix Cacchione, a former judge, retired in May.

Justice Minister Brad Johns described Wright as an accomplished prosecutor who has handled some of the province’s toughest and most complex cases.

Wright is a graduate of Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law and has also practiced criminal law and worked for the Federal Department of Justice.

SIRT provides civilian-led oversight of the police by investigating serious incidents involving the police, independent of the government and the police.

The agency investigates all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence, or other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any municipal police or RCMP officer across the province.

Nova Scotia reached an agreement in principle with New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in 2021 that allows SIRT to act as the police oversight body for those two provinces as well, with formal agreements expected to be finalized next year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 20, 2022.